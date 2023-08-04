News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Bromley preview

Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Bromley.
By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST- 2 min read

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, August 5

Kick-off: 3pm

Bromley striker Michael Cheek. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)Bromley striker Michael Cheek. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Bromley striker Michael Cheek. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Referee: Michael Barlow took charge of Town's 1-0 home defeat to Torquay last season, their 2-1 defeat at Altrincham, their 3-1 home defeat to Barnet, their 2-0 home win over Aldershot, plus their 3-1 defeat at Wrexham - where he awarded Town a penalty. Was also in charge for Bromley's away wins at Gateshead and Altrincham last season. He showed 45 yellow cards and one red card in 18 National League games last term.

Odds: Halifax win 7/5, draw 11/5, Bromley win 2/1

Pre-season results

Halifax: Glossop (a) D 0-0, Farsley Celtic (a) W 4-0, Sheff Utd u21s (n) D 2-2, Fylde (n) D 0-0, Ashton United (a) D 2-2, Curzon Ashton (a) W 1-0, Radcliffe Borough (a) L 2-1

Bromley: Dulwich Hamlet (a) D 2-2, Fulham XI (h) D 3-3, Maidstone (h) W 2-1, Millwall XI (h) W 2-1, Dartford (h) W 2-1, Crawley (h) L 2-1, Crystal Palace XI (h) L 3-0

Bromley transfers in: Grant Smith (Yeovil), Cole Kpekawa (Maidenhead United), Sam Woods (Barnet), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea, loan), Chinwike Okoli (Millwall, loan), Tate Campbell (Birmingham, loan), Josh Passley (Havant and Waterlooville)

Bromley transfers out: Harry Forster (Crawley), Omar Sowunmi (Sutton), David Smith, Kellen Fisher, Finlay Lovatt, Reece Charles-Cook, Cameron Green, Charlie Nicholas

Manager: Andy Woodman arrived at Hayes Lane from Arsenal, where he was Head of Goalkeeping. He guided the Ravens to FA Trophy glory in 2022 and a play-off finish last season before losing to Chesterfield.

Last season: 7th in National League

One to watch: Still the danger man for Bromley, 31-year-old Michael Cheek netted 17 times for them last season, including seven goals in his last eight games.

Head-to-head: Played 14, Halifax wins 4, draws 6, Bromley wins 4

Last time they met: Michael Cheek cancelled out Rob Harker's opener as the teams drew 1-1 at The Shay in April.

Match facts: Bromley have only won once in seven visits to The Shay.

Halifax ended last season unbeaten in ten games, winning six.

Halifax have not been beaten in their last seven home matches.

Bromley ended last season scoring in each of their last 12 games.

Bromley have scored in each of the last nine away matches.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Gateshead v Boreham W

Barnet v Hartlepool

Southend v Oldham

Aldershot v Oxford C

Altrincham v Dag & Red

Maidenhead v Fylde

Chesterfield v Dorking W

Kidderminster v Woking

Halifax v Bromley

Wealdstone v York

Solihull M v Eastleigh

Rochdale v Ebbsfleet

