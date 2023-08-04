Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Bromley.

FC Halifax Town v Bromley preview
Venue: The Shay
Date: Saturday, August 5
Kick-off: 3pm
Referee: Michael Barlow took charge of Town's 1-0 home defeat to Torquay last season, their 2-1 defeat at Altrincham, their 3-1 home defeat to Barnet, their 2-0 home win over Aldershot, plus their 3-1 defeat at Wrexham - where he awarded Town a penalty. Was also in charge for Bromley's away wins at Gateshead and Altrincham last season. He showed 45 yellow cards and one red card in 18 National League games last term.
Odds: Halifax win 7/5, draw 11/5, Bromley win 2/1
Pre-season results
Halifax: Glossop (a) D 0-0, Farsley Celtic (a) W 4-0, Sheff Utd u21s (n) D 2-2, Fylde (n) D 0-0, Ashton United (a) D 2-2, Curzon Ashton (a) W 1-0, Radcliffe Borough (a) L 2-1
Bromley: Dulwich Hamlet (a) D 2-2, Fulham XI (h) D 3-3, Maidstone (h) W 2-1, Millwall XI (h) W 2-1, Dartford (h) W 2-1, Crawley (h) L 2-1, Crystal Palace XI (h) L 3-0
Bromley transfers in: Grant Smith (Yeovil), Cole Kpekawa (Maidenhead United), Sam Woods (Barnet), Teddy Sharman-Lowe (Chelsea, loan), Chinwike Okoli (Millwall, loan), Tate Campbell (Birmingham, loan), Josh Passley (Havant and Waterlooville)
Bromley transfers out: Harry Forster (Crawley), Omar Sowunmi (Sutton), David Smith, Kellen Fisher, Finlay Lovatt, Reece Charles-Cook, Cameron Green, Charlie Nicholas
Manager: Andy Woodman arrived at Hayes Lane from Arsenal, where he was Head of Goalkeeping. He guided the Ravens to FA Trophy glory in 2022 and a play-off finish last season before losing to Chesterfield.
Last season: 7th in National League
One to watch: Still the danger man for Bromley, 31-year-old Michael Cheek netted 17 times for them last season, including seven goals in his last eight games.
Head-to-head: Played 14, Halifax wins 4, draws 6, Bromley wins 4
Last time they met: Michael Cheek cancelled out Rob Harker's opener as the teams drew 1-1 at The Shay in April.
Match facts: Bromley have only won once in seven visits to The Shay.
Halifax ended last season unbeaten in ten games, winning six.
Halifax have not been beaten in their last seven home matches.
Bromley ended last season scoring in each of their last 12 games.
Bromley have scored in each of the last nine away matches.
Saturday's National League fixtures:
Gateshead v Boreham W
Barnet v Hartlepool
Southend v Oldham
Aldershot v Oxford C
Altrincham v Dag & Red
Maidenhead v Fylde
Chesterfield v Dorking W
Kidderminster v Woking
Halifax v Bromley
Wealdstone v York
Solihull M v Eastleigh
Rochdale v Ebbsfleet