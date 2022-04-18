FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game against promotion rivals Chesterfield at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:50 pm
Updated Monday, 18th April 2022, 3:52 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there'll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 17:03

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 17:03

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 17:01

Stat

No team in the National League this season has conceded fewer home goals than Halifax (10).

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 17:00

One to watch

Striker Akwasi Asante followed previous Chesterfield boss James Rowe to Derbyshire from Gloucester City in November 2020 and scored ten goals in 22 league games over the second half of last season. But a serious injury then kept him out until December last year. Since then he has scored seven goals in 21 games, and has helped soften the blow of top-scorer Kabongo Tshimanga's injury.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:57

Solihull

Stockport beat Solihull 1-0. Solihull fail to make any ground on Town, who can now extend their cushion inside the top three with a draw or a win here

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:54

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:52

There’s been a goal.....

at Stockport. A good goal from Town’s point of view, Paddy Madden has scored for County, which looks like it’ll deprive Solihull a point in their chase with Town for a top three finish

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:50

Latest scores in the National League

Weymouth 0 Yeovil Town 0 FT

Aldershot Town 0 Dagenham & Redbridge 2 78 mins

Barnet 1 Southend United 2 81 mins

Bromley 0 Maidenhead United 0 80 mins

Dover Athletic 1 Woking 4 78 mins

King's Lynn Town 0 Grimsby Town 1 85 mins

Stockport County 0 Solihull Moors 0 83 mins

Torquay United 0 Eastleigh 0 73 mins

Wealdstone 2 Boreham Wood 0 79 mins

Wrexham 4 Altrincham 0

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:47

ICYMI - Pete Wild’s thoughts ahead of today’s big game

FC Halifax Town: "Set-pieces will be massive on Monday," warns Town boss Wild ahead of Chesterfield clash

Town manager Pete Wild has warned his side they'll need to defend set-pieces better than they did at Altrincham when they host Chesterfield on Monday (5.20pm).

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:47

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:45

