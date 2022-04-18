FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield LIVE

Striker Akwasi Asante followed previous Chesterfield boss James Rowe to Derbyshire from Gloucester City in November 2020 and scored ten goals in 22 league games over the second half of last season. But a serious injury then kept him out until December last year. Since then he has scored seven goals in 21 games, and has helped soften the blow of top-scorer Kabongo Tshimanga's injury.