FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Chesterfield at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago
Updated 3rd Dec 2022, 11:12am
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Show new updates
Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:28

12.28pm

Here come the teams at The Shay

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:23

Stat

Only Notts County and Barnet have scored more away goals in the fifth tier this season than The Spireites (19).

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:22

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:21

Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Chesterfield.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:19

Stat

Chesterfield have only lost once in 11 away games in all competitions this season.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:19

Kick off approaching

Both teams back in the changing rooms now. 10 minutes to go

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:10

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:08

FC Halifax Town’s home game against Scunthorpe United has been chosen for live coverage on BT Sport.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 12:08

