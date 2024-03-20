Live

FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Mar 2024, 17:43 GMT
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

20:17 GMT

30

Been much more even these last 10 minutes after Town were the better team the first 20

20:16 GMT

30

Williams just keeps the free kick in by hooking it back across goal but Town clear it

20:15 GMT

28

Foul by Golden just inside the Town half, Chesterfield free kick. Visiting player stays down but Town fans unconvinced there's anything wrong with him

20:12 GMT

26

Better from Chesterfield in the last few minutes. It's a pretty engrossing game, you don't feel like you can take your eyes off it

20:10 GMT

24

Johnson claims the corner

20:10 GMT

24

Mandeville's effort deflects narrowly over

20:09 GMT

23

Chesterfield free kick, foul on Colclough although Town strongly disagree. Left of centre right on the edge

20:08 GMT

22

Town eventually clear it

20:08 GMT

22

Shot from the corner deflects behind for another one

20:07 GMT

21

Taken quickly and they win another

