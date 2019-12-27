FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield: Opposition focus

FC Halifax Town face a Chesterfield side on Saturday who will look to sit back and hit The Shaymen on the break, according to Liam Norcliffe from the Derbyshire Times.

Chesterfield are 22nd in the National League, three points from safety, and go into the game on the back of a 2-2 home draw with Solihull Moors on Boxing Day.

Here, Liam gives us the lowdown on the team and their season so far.

What has gone so wrong for Chesterfield this season? Pretty much everything! They didn’t win a game in the league until the 11th attempt and although results picked up in October they returned to their poor showings again in November and December. Manager John Sheridan still does not know his best starting line-up which he says is because no one is really making themselves undroppable. Scoring is not a problem for the Spireites but their main downfall is conceding soft goals which often come from individual errors. They have only kept four clean sheets. The win at Torquay was their first in nine in all competitions which was a massive result for Sheridan. Why hasn’t the manager been sacked or resigned? The club is in limbo at the moment because of a possible takeover in the background. Sheridan was given a three-year contract when he was re-appointed as manager last January and so questions remain whether or not the current owner, Dave Allen, is willing to fork out more money on paying another manager off when he is trying to sell the club. There is also an argument that Sheridan would be the kind of manager you would appoint if struggling towards the bottom of the league given his record at his previous clubs. What is the mood at the club inside the dressing room and among the fans? The mood among the fanbase is very desperate. They’ve had it tough for four years now and in my opinion there is not a set of supporters in the country more depressed than those at the Proact at the moment. The possible takeover is their main focus given the feeling towards the current owner but results on the field are not helping the atmosphere around the club. How have ex Halifax players Tom Denton, Scott Boden and Mike Fondop done this season - are they likely to play at The Shay? Both Scott Boden and Mike Fondop have nine league goals each which is not a bad return for a struggling side. Denton was a big factor in Chesterfield turning around their form at the start of the season. The Spireites’ first win of the season came on his first start of the campaign. Sheridan played 4-3-3 against Torquay on Saturday with Fondop the main striker, while Boden and Denton had to settle for a place on the bench. At least one of them will start against Halifax but Sheridan quite often springs a surprise in his selection so we will have to wait and see. What is Chesterfield’s style of play - what can Halifax expect to come up against? At the start of the season Sheridan wanted to play free flowing attacking football and although Sheridan will still want his team to be on the front foot I would imagine Chesterfield will be cautious against Halifax and look to make things difficult for the hosts and play on the counter-attack. Would Chesterfield take a point? Absolutely. That would definitely be seen as a good result depending on how the game pans out.