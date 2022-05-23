FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield preview

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, May 24

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Action from Halifax's game at Chesterfield earlier this season.

Referee: Scott Tallis took charge of Halifax's 1-0 home win against Grimsby in January, in which he awarded Town the winning penalty, scored by Matty Warburton. Also took charge of Halifax's 2-2 draw at Boreham Wood in September, as well as Chesterfield's 4-0 win at Southend in October and The Spireites' 1-0 win at Grimsby in December, their 2-2 draw at Stockport in February, when he sent off former Town man Jeff King, and their 4-2 defeat at Bromley in April. He has shown 51 yellow cards and one red card in 19 National League games this season.

Odds: Halifax win 6/4, draw 9/4, Chesterfield win 9/5

Season so far

Halifax: P49, W28, D9, L12, F73, A46

Chesterfield: P43, W23, D14, L10 F79, A55

Last five games

Halifax: Southend (a) L 1-0, Yeovil (h) W 1-0, Eastleigh (a) W 2-1, Aldershot (h) D 1-1, Stockport (a) L 2-0

Chesterfield: Dover (h) L 3-2, Bromley (a) L 4-2, Stockport (h) L 1-0, Torquay (a) L 2-0, Woking (h) D 0-0

Scorers

Halifax: Billy Waters (20), Matty Warburton (14), Jordan Slew (11), Kian Spence (6), Tom Bradbury (4), Zak Dearnley (3), Jack Vale (3), Martin Woods (2), Kieran Green (2), Niall Maher (2), Luke Summerfield (2), Jesse Debrah, Tyrell Warren, Elliot Newby, Jamie Allen, Gerry McDonagh, Aaron Martin

Chesterfield: Kabongo Tshimanga (25), Saidou Khan (5), Akawsi Asante (7), Danny Rowe (5), Jeff King (4), Liam Mandeville (4), Alex Whittle (4), Laurence Maguire (4), Jim Kellerman (2), George Carline (2), Jamie Grimes (2), Emmanuel Oyeleke (2), Curtis Weston, Jack Clarke, Gavin Gunning, Fraser Kerr, Calvin Miller, Joe Quigley, Nathan Tyson, Stefan Payne, Luke Croll, Tom Denton

Manager: This is Paul Cook's second spell in charge of The Spireites, having previously managed them between 2012 and 2015, taking them to the League Two title in 2014. Best known for playing spells with Wolves and Burnley, Cook has also managed Portsmouth, Wigan and Ipswich among other clubs.

Last season: 6th in the National League

One to watch: Striker Danny Rowe is a proven goalscorer at this level, having scored an incredible 192 goals in 283 appearances at AFC Fylde, where he achieved legendary status, scored the winner in the 2019 FA Trophy final and won several records and player of the year awards. Since then he has played for Oldham and Bradford before joining Chesterfield in April last year. He has scored five goals in 13 games this season.

Match facts: Halifax won more home games and conceded fewer home goals than any other side in the National League this season

Chesterfield have only won two of their last ten matches, while Halifax have only lost two of their last ten.

Chesterfield have only won once in their last nine away matches, and have not kept a clean sheet in any of their last nine away games

The only side to finish in the play-offs that Chesterfield lost to on the road this season was Halifax, having won at Solihull and Grimsby, and drawn at Notts County and Wrexham, as well as at champions Stockport

The only side to finish in the play-offs that Halifax lost to at home in the league this season was Wrexham, having beaten Notts County, Chesterfield and Grimsby at home, and drawn at home with Solihull, as well as beating champions Stockport at home, although Town did lose to Notts County at home in the FA Trophy.

The Spireites haven't scored a goal in more than five hours of football, and have only scored in two of their last six matches

Halifax are unbeaten in their last ten home games, keeping a clean sheet in seven of them

The Shaymen have only failed to score in one of their last 11 home outings

The winner of Tuesday's game will be away to Solihull on Sunday