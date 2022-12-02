Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Chesterfield.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, December 3

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kick-off: 12.30pm

Armando Dobra. Photo: Getty Images

Referee: Andrew Miller has shown 21 yellow cards and one red card in seven National League games this season. Took charge of Halifax's 2-1 home win over Oldham in October as well as Chesterfield's 2-1 home defeat to Maidenhead, also in October, and their 1-0 win over Aldershot in August.

Odds: Halifax win 12/5, draw 14/5, Chesterfield win Evens

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the league this season:

Halifax: PL20 W7 D4 L9 F17 A26 GD-9 Pts25

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield: PL19 W12 D4 L3 F40 A23 GD17 Pts40

Last five games

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax: Ebbsfleet (FAC a) L 2-1, Solihull Moors (a) W 1-0, Bromley (a) D 1-1, Boreham Wood (h) W 1-0, Yeovil (a) L 1-0

Chesterfield: Gateshead (h) W 2-1, Northampton (FAC h) W 1-0, Torquay (a) W 5-1, Solihull (a) W 2-0, AFC Wimbledon (FAC a) W 2-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Jamie Cooke (4), Rob Harker (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield: Jeff King (7), Kabongo Tshimanga (6), Armando Dobra (4), Joe Quigley (4), Liam Mandeville (4), Akwasi Asante (4), Ollie Banks (3), Tyrone Williams (3), Darren Oldaker (3), Bailey Clements (2), Jamie Grimes (2), Jesurun Uchegbulam (2), Branden Horton, Jack Clarke

Manager: This is Paul Cook's second spell in charge of The Spireites, having previously managed them between 2012 and 2015, taking them to the League Two title in 2014. He guided them into the National League play-offs last season, in which they knocked out The Shaymen. Best known for playing spells with Wolves and Burnley, Cook has also managed Portsmouth, Wigan and Ipswich among other clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last season: 7th in National League

One to watch: Armando Dobra joined Chesterfield this summer after leaving Ipswich Town, where he came through the club's youth academy. The attacking midfielder has already shown an eye for goal for the club this season and has represented Albania's under 21 side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head-to-head: Halifax wins 36, draws 18, Chesterfield wins 45

Last time they met: Matty Stenson's goal was in vain as Halifax were knocked out of the play-offs 2-1 at The Shay by Chesterfield, for whom Danny Rowe and Jeff King scored back in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Match facts: Only top two Wrexham and Notts County have scored more National League goals this season than Chesterfield (40), or won more games (12).

Chesterfield have won their last six consecutive games in all competitions, and seven of their last eight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax have won their last four home games, keeping three clean sheets in the process.

Halifax are the lowest scorers at home in the National League this season (9) and the joint-lowest scorers overall in the division (17).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield have only lost once in 11 away games in all competitions this season.

Only Notts County and Barnet have scored more away goals in the fifth tier this season than The Spireites (19).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax have only scored more than once in four of their 20 league matches this season.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woking v Maidstone

Gateshead v Aldershot

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bromley v Yeovil

Barnet v Wealdstone

Advertisement Hide Ad

Southend v Altrincham

York v Wrexham

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maidenhead v Dorking W

Eastleigh v Boreham W

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax v Chesterfield

Scunthorpe v Notts Co

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solihull M v Oldham