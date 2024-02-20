Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Chesterfield

FC Halifax Town v Chesterfield preview
and live on Freeview channel 276
Venue: The Shay
Date: Tuesday, February 20
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Referee: Michael Barlow has shown 49 yellow cards and three red cards in 15 games this season. He was in charge for Town's 2-0 win over Bromley on the opening day of the season as well as Chesterfield's 2-1 win at Rochdale in September.
In the league this season
Halifax: 9th - PL34 W13 D11 L10 F41 A39 GD2 Pts50
Chesterfield: 1st - PL33 W26 D3 L4 F82 A42 GD40 Pts81
Last five games
Halifax: Aldershot (h) L 2-1, Solihull (h) L 3-1, Dorking (a) W 3-1, Maidenhead (h) W 2-1, Woking (h) W 3-1
Chesterfield: Southend (h) W 3-0, Eastleigh (a) W 3-1, Dag & Red (a) W 2-1, Ebbsfleet (h) D 2-2, Bromley (a) L 4-3
Scorers
Halifax: Alli (7), Wright (4), Harker (4), Senior (4), Hoti (4), Cosgrave (3), Summerfield (3), Cooke (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Oluwabori, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott, George
Chesterfield: Grigg (21), Naylor (11), Dobra (9), Banks (9), Quigley (9), Colclough (7), Mandeville (6), Berry (6), Jacobs (5), Williams (2), Grimes (2), Palmer (2), Oldaker (2), Jessop (2), Mohiuddin, Curtis
Manager: This is Paul Cook's second spell in charge of The Spireites, having previously managed them between 2012 and 2015, taking them to the League Two title in 2014. Has guided them into the National League play-offs for the last two seasons, losing in the final last time out to Notts County. Best known for playing spells with Wolves and Burnley, Cook has also managed Portsmouth, Wigan and Ipswich among other clubs.
Last season: 3rd in National League
One to watch: Will Grigg was Chesterfield's marquee signing last summer, having played for Northern Ireland and been a prolific striker in League One. And he hasn't disappointed, with only Eastleigh's Paul McCallum netting more than this 20 league goals this season.
Head-to-head: Played 102, Halifax wins 37, draws 18, Chesterfield wins 47
Last time they met: Joe Quigley scored a late winner for The Spireites after Halifax had recovered from goals by Will Grigg and Tyrone Williams to draw level through Milli Alli and Luke Summerfield.
Match facts: Only Bromley and Southend have conceded fewer goals in the National League than Halifax (39)
Only Barnet have scored more away goals than Chesterfield (32) this season in the division, while only Bromley and Oldham have lost fewer away games than them (4)
Chesterfield have more and lost fewer games and scored more goals than any other team in the fifth tier this season.
Chesterfield have won more away games (11) than any other National League side this campaign.
Halifax's win at home to Woking last time out meant they secured three wins in a row for the first time since October.
Chesterfield have lost four of their last six away games in all competitions.
Only three teams have scored fewer home goals in the division this season than Halifax (21)
Chesterfield come into the game having failed to win in two consecutive matches for only the second time this season
