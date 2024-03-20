Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Chesterfield.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Venue: The Shay

Date: Wednesday, March 20

Kick-off: 7.45pm

CHESTERFIELD, ENGLAND - JULY 15: Will Grigg of Chesterfield during the pre-season friendly match between Chesterfield and Sheffield United at on July 15, 2023 in Chesterfield, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Referee: Ben Wyatt

Odds: Halifax win 13/5, draw 13/5, Chesterfield win 10/11

In the league this season

Halifax: PL38 W16 D11 L11 F46 A42 GD4 Pts59

Chesterfield: PL39 W29 D5 L5 F95 A51 GD44 Pts92

Last five games

Halifax: Woking (h) W 3-1, Dag & Red (a) W 1-0, Bromley (a) L 2-0, Boreham Wood (h) W 2-1, Oxford City (a) W 2-0

Chesterfield: Barnet (a) W 2-0, Dorking (a) L 4-1, Fylde (h) W 4-1, Oxford City (h) W 2-0, Oldham (a) D 2-2

Scorers

Halifax: Alli (7), Hoti (5), Summerfield (4), Wright (4), Harker (4), Senior (4), Oluwabori (3), Cosgrave (3), Cooke (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott, George

Chesterfield: Grigg (25), Naylor (13), Dobra (10), Quigley (10), Banks (9), Colclough (7), Mandeville (6), Berry (6), Jacobs (6), Palmer (4), Williams (2), Grimes (2), Oldaker (2), Jessop (2), Mohiuddin, Curtis, Jones, Hobson

Manager: This is Paul Cook's second spell in charge of The Spireites, having previously managed them between 2012 and 2015, taking them to the League Two title in 2014. Has guided them into the National League play-offs for the last two seasons, losing in the final last time out to Notts County. Best known for playing spells with Wolves and Burnley, Cook has also managed Portsmouth, Wigan and Ipswich among other clubs.

Last season: 3rd in National League

One to watch: Will Grigg was Chesterfield's marquee signing last summer, having played for Northern Ireland and been a prolific striker in League One. And he hasn't disappointed, with only Eastleigh's Paul McCallum netting more than this 24 league goals this season. He has seven goals in his last nine appearances.

Head-to-head: Played 102, Halifax wins 37, draws 18, Chesterfield wins 47

Last time they met: Joe Quigley scored a late winner for The Spireites after Halifax had recovered from goals by Will Grigg and Tyrone Williams to draw level through Milli Alli and Luke Summerfield.

Match facts: Halifax are on their best run of form this season having won six of their last seven matches

Chesterfield have only kept a clean sheet in one of their last nine away games.

Chesterfield have won more away games this season than any other National League team (12)

The Spireites have only failed to score once in their last 17 matches