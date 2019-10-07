FC Halifax Town v Chorley preview

Table-toppers FC Halifax Town host a Chorley side on Tuesday night with only one win to their name this season.

The Shaymen went top of the National League on Saturday when Liam McAlinden’s first-minute goal saw them beat Maidenhead 1-0 - Town’s 10th win in 15 games.

Halifax (26) are the highest scorers in the division, and Chorley are the lowest scorers, both overall (12) and away from home (5).

Chorley’s only win this season came at home to Stockport, 3-0, on September 7 - they have drawn and eight and lost the other six, including a 6-1 defeat to Solihull and a 5-1 reverse against Notts County.

They have only scored more than one goal in two matches, and come into the match with four defeats from their last five outings.

Halifax go into the game with back-to-back wins and clean sheets. The Shaymen have won every game in which they have scored first this season (9).

Captain Matty Brown was due to be assessed by Town boss Pete Wild ahead of the game after tweaking his hamstring.

Former Halifax loanee Marcus Carver plays for Chorley, and has one goal in 15 appearances.

The last time the teams met was in the National League North play-off final at The Shay in May 2017, which Halifax won 2-1 through goals by Kevin Roberts and Scott Garner.

Halifax could be knocked off top spot if they lose and Bromley or Yeovil win. But Town could extend their lead if they better the results of those two sides, who both face tricky-looking games.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Chesterfield

Aldershot Town v Dover Athletic

Barnet v Bromley

Barrow v Boreham Wood

Eastleigh v Maidenhead United

Ebbsfleet United v Torquay United

FC Halifax Town v Chorley

Notts County v Dagenham & Redbridge

Solihull Moors v Sutton United

Wrexham v Harrogate Town

Yeovil Town v Woking