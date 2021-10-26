FC Halifax Town v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game with Dagenham and Redbridge at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 6:09 pm
FC Halifax Town

Stay tuned for all the updates from the game throughout the evening, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE

Last updated: Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:32

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:32

89

Bit of a goalmouth scramble from the corner ends with Town winning a free kick

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:31

88

Dag corner

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:30

87

Dag still dominating but unable to create a clear chance

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:28

85

Left footed shot from the right of the box blasted over by the visitors

1-0

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:26

83

Dag in control of the game now, penning Town back

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:24

82

Gilmour replaces Warburton

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:23

81

Free kick easily saved by Sam Johnson

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:22

80

Dag free kick within shooting distance

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:21

78

Corner comes to nothing

Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:20

77

Town corner as Slew replaces Allen

Next Page
Page 1 of 10
FC Halifax TownDagenham and RedbridgeNational LeaguePete Wild