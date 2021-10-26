FC Halifax Town v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game with Dagenham and Redbridge at The Shay.
Stay tuned for all the updates from the game throughout the evening
Last updated: Tuesday, 26 October, 2021, 21:32
Bit of a goalmouth scramble from the corner ends with Town winning a free kick
Dag corner
Dag still dominating but unable to create a clear chance
Left footed shot from the right of the box blasted over by the visitors
1-0
Dag in control of the game now, penning Town back
Gilmour replaces Warburton
Free kick easily saved by Sam Johnson
Dag free kick within shooting distance
Corner comes to nothing
Town corner as Slew replaces Allen