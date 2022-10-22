News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
5 hours ago
Stay tuned for all the updates from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:57

93

Game in its last knockings now, the points are safe

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:55

92

Arthur booked for time wasting

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:54

90

Brilliant assist from Senior, whose cross from the left is met by Debrah's diving header

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:53

90

GGGGGOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLL! 2-0 TOWN!

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:53

89

Town corner

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:52

89

Town win a couple of throws inside the Dagenham half

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:52

88

Huge round of applause as Dagenham pass the ball out of play

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:50

88

Shot by Dagenham way off target

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:49

87

Corner comes to nothing

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:49

87

Dagenham corner

