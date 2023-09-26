News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
Storm Agnes to cause more travel chaos as 80mph winds forecast
Nelson Mandela's granddaughter dies aged 43 after cancer battle
A huge carbon source has been found on Europa
200m world champion Dafne Schippers announces retirement

FC Halifax Town v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town v Dagenham and Redbridge at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:50 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

FC Halifax Town v Dagenham and Redbridge LIVE

Show new updates
20:53 BST

48

Another good burst forward by Cappello before D&R clear for a throw

20:52 BST

48

Cummings offside from the follow up cross

20:52 BST

48

Also doesn’t beat the first man

20:51 BST

48

And another

20:51 BST

47

Another Halifax corner

20:50 BST

46

Doesn’t beat the first man

20:50 BST

46

Halifax corner

20:49 BST

46

Second-half underway at The Shay. Town attacking the South Stand

20:47 BST

HT

To be fair it is a good game! End to end stuff!

20:46 BST

HT

Once again the HT schools game seems to be providing the home fans with more entertainment than what’s gone before it

Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:Dagenham and RedbridgeFC Halifax Town