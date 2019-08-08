FC Halifax Town v Dagenham and Redbridge: Opposition focus

Set-pieces could be FC Halifax Town’s best route to goal on Saturday against Dagenham and Redbridge, according to Daniel Bennett, from the Barking and Dagenham Post.

The Daggers had a terrible time defending free-kicks against Woking in their opening-day defeat, says Bennett, and conceded from them twice.

Halifax already have a goal from a set-piece this season, with Tobi Sho-Silva finding the net from a corner on Tuesday against Hartlepool.

While Halifax have signed nine new players this summer, Peter Taylor has added 13 new faces to his squad.

“It was a mixed pre-season,” said Bennett, “They were hammered 4-0 by Charlton in a friendly but drew 1-1 against Southend.

“They started the season with a poor defeat to Woking but bounced back on Tuesday with a 2-1 win at Dover in an encouraging display.”

Bennett says a few of Taylor’s additions have already impressed.

“Mitch Brundle can play in midfield and defence and scored on Tuesday,” Bennett said, “while Spanish attacker Joan Luque has also looked positive after joining from Concord Rangers.”

When asked who will be Dagenham’s dangerman on Saturday, Bennett said: “It will most likely be Angelo Balanta, who scored against Dover on Tuesday and was their most threatening player against Woking.

“The Daggers like to pass the ball around, have possession and use their pace in wide areas to hurt their opponent.”

Likely line-up: (4-2-3-1) Justham, Eleftheriou, Clark, Onariase, Croll, Brundle, Robinson, McQueen, Balanta, Luque, Quigley.