FC Halifax Town v Dagenham and Redbridge preview

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, October 26

Kick-off: 7.45pm

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND - MAY 29: Daryl McMahon, manager of Dagenham & Redbridge claps the fans during the Vanarama National League match between Dagenham and Redbridge and Wrexham at Chigwell Construction Stadium on May 29, 2021 in Dagenham, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into the stadium as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK following the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

Referee: Steve Copeland. Has shown 11 yellow cards and one red card in five National League games this season, awarding two penalties. Took charge of four Halifax games last season - the 1-1 home draw with Notts County in November last year, the 3-2 win at Torquay in February, the 2-2 draw with Sutton in March and the 1-0 home defeat to Stockport in May.

Odds: Halifax win 17/10, draw 12/5, Dag and Red win 13/10

Season so far

Halifax: P14, W8, D3, L3, F21, A11

Dag and Red: P13, W8, D1, L4, F29, A17

Last five games

Halifax: Notts County (h) W 3-2, Weymouth (h) W 2-0, Pontefract (FAC a) D 0-0, Pontefract (FAC h) W 1-0, Solihull (a) L 1-0

Dag and Red: Altrincham (h) L 3-2, Woking (a) L 1-0, Boreham Wood (a) L 2-0, Wealdstone (FAC a) W 2-1, Southend (h) W 3-0

Scorers

Halifax: Billy Waters (8), Jordan Slew (4), Tom Bradbury (2), Matty Warburton (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Kian Spence, Jack Vale

Dag and Red: Paul McCallum (6), Josh Walker (5), Matt Robinson (3), William Wright (3), Mauro Vilhete (3), Angelo Balanta (2), Myles Weston (2), Sam Ling (2), George Saunders, Scott Wilson, Mo Sagaf

Manager: Daryl McMahon impressed in his first management job at Ebbsfleet and was appointed at Dagenham in January last year.

Last season: 12th in the National League.

One to watch: Former Barnet striker Josh Walker has five goals in 11 league appearances this season.

Match facts: No side in the National League has scored more goals so far this season than Dagenham and Redbridge (27).

No team in the division has conceded fewer goals so far this season than Halifax (11).

Dagenham’s top scorer Paul McCallum is suspended for the game after being sent-off in their FA Cup win against Wealdstone on October 16.

Halifax’s defeat at Solihull on Saturday was their first in 10 games.

Only leaders Grimsby have won more home games in the National League this season than Halifax (5).

Dagenham have lost their last three away league games without scoring a goal.

Last time they met: Goals from Mauro Vilhete, Paul McCallum and Angelo Balanta saw Dagenham beat Town 3-0 back in May.

