Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, October 22

Kick-off: 3pm

Paul McCallum of Dagenham & Redbridge

Referee: Steven Copeland has shown 22 yellow cards and one red card in five National League games so far this season, as well as awarding two penalties. Took charge of the same fixture last season at The Shay in October 2021.

Odds: Halifax win 23/20, draw 13/5, Dagenham and Redbridge win 21/10

In the league this season:

Halifax: P13 W3 D3 L7 F9 A20 GD-11 Pts12

Dagenham and Redbridge: P14 W5 D4 L5 F24 A30 GD-6 Pts19

Last five games

Halifax: Eastleigh (a) L 1-0, Woking (h) L 4-0, York (h) W 1-0, Maidstone (a) D 1-1, St Ives (FAC a) W 3-0

Dagenham and Redbridge: Dorking (a) L 5-1, Chesterfield (a) W 3-2, Southend (h) D 1-1, York (a) D 1-1, Beckenham Town (FAC a) W 7-0

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (5), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour, Rob Harker, Jamie Cooke, Angelo Capello

Dagenham and Redbridge: Paul McCallum (7), Junior Morais (7), Josh Walker (5), Mauro Vilhete (3), Mo Sagaf (2), Omar Mussa (2), Emmanuel Onariase, Myles Weston

Manager: Daryl McMahon is a former midfielder who started his career at West Ham before enjoying a lower league career with the likes of Leyton Orient, Farnborough and Stevenage. He impressed in his first management job at Ebbsfleet and was appointed at Dagenham in January last year following a six-month spell in charge at Macclesfield. Has guided The Daggers to finishes of 12th and 8th.

Last season: 8th in National League

One to watch: Former Leyton Orient, Eastleigh and Solihull striker Paul McCallum has been prolific for Dagenham since joining them in August 2020, scoring 16 league goals in his first season, 18 league goals last term and already netting seven times in all competitions this campaign.

Head to head: Games played - 21, Halifax wins - 11, draws - 5, Dagenham and Redbridge wins - 5.

Last time they met: Two goals from Billy Waters and one from Matty Warburton helped Town to a 3-1 win in the capital back in January.

Match facts: Halifax are the lowest scorers at home in the National League this season (4).

No team has conceded more goals in the fifth tier this season than Dagenham and Redbridge (30).

Only Barnet and Maidstone have conceded more away goals in the National League this season than Dagenham (16).

The Daggers are yet to keep a clean sheet in their seven away league games this season.

Halifax are currently in their joint best form of the season, having won two and drawn one of their last three matches.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Gateshead v Woking

Barnet v Maidenhead

Southend v Scunthorpe

Aldershot v York

Boreham W v Wrexham

Oldham v Yeovil

Chesterfield v Bromley

Halifax v Dag & Red

Dorking W v Wealdstone

Solihull M v Eastleigh

