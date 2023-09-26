Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge

FC Halifax Town v Dagenham and Redbridge preview
Venue: The Shay
Date: Tuesday, September 26
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Referee: This is Richard Aspinall's first season at National League level. He has shown 19 yellow cards and one red card in three games this season. The only previous Halifax game he has taken charge of was Town's 1-0 friendly defeat at Fylde during last pre-season.
Odds: Halifax win evens, draw 23/10, Dag & Red win 5/2
In the league this season
Halifax: PL11 W3 D5 L3 F10 A10 GD0 Pts14
Dag & Red: PL11 W3 D2 L6 F10 A14 GD-4 Pts11
Last five games
Halifax: Gateshead (h) D 0-0, Rochdale (a) W 1-0, Southend (h) D 1-1, Dorking (h) L 1-0, Chesterfield (a) L 3-2, Barnet (a) D 0-0
Dag & Red: Fylde (h) W 3-1, Chesterfield (a) L 3-1. Oxford City (a) D 0-0, Bromley (h) L 1-0, Hartlepool (h) L 1-0
Scorers
Halifax: Harker (3), Senior (2), Alli (2), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield
Dag & Red: Mussa (2), Rees (2), Hill (2), Phipps, Effiong, Kendall
Manager: Former Eastleigh boss Ben Strevens replaced Daryl McMahon as Daggers boss in March. Strevens won promotion to the Football League in 2006-07 as a player with the Daggers and scored 35 goals in 125 games for the club. He guided Eastleigh to a seventh-placed finish during his time at the helm.
Last season: 10th in National League
One to watch: Former Weymouth, Dover and Walsall forward Omar Mussa has a couple of goals this season and has the pace and directness to cause problems.
Head-to-head: Played 23, Halifax wins 12, draws 6, Dag & Red wins 5
Last time they met: The teams drew 0-0 in the capital back in April.
Match facts: Only Solihull Moors have conceded as few goals in the National League so far this season than Halifax (10).
Only Fylde have lost more games in the National League this season than Dagenham (6).
Only Maidenhead and Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the division so far this season than Halifax (10).
Only Eastleigh and Oldham have scored fewer away goals in the fifth tier this season than Dagenham (4).
Dagenham are without a goal in their last three games and haven't scored in just under six hours of football.
Halifax have only scored once in their last four home matches.
Tuesday's National League fixtures:
AFC Fylde v Boreham Wood
Aldershot Town v Southend United
Bromley v Eastleigh
Ebbsfleet United v Dorking Wanderers
FC Halifax Town v Dagenham & Redbridge
Hartlepool United v Solihull Moors
Kidderminster Harriers v Oldham Athletic
Maidenhead United v Altrincham
Oxford City v Gateshead
Wealdstone v Woking
York City v Barnet
Rochdale v Chesterfield