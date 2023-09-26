Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Dagenham and Redbridge

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, September 26

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Ben Strevens

Referee: This is Richard Aspinall's first season at National League level. He has shown 19 yellow cards and one red card in three games this season. The only previous Halifax game he has taken charge of was Town's 1-0 friendly defeat at Fylde during last pre-season.

Odds: Halifax win evens, draw 23/10, Dag & Red win 5/2

In the league this season

Halifax: PL11 W3 D5 L3 F10 A10 GD0 Pts14

Dag & Red: PL11 W3 D2 L6 F10 A14 GD-4 Pts11

Last five games

Halifax: Gateshead (h) D 0-0, Rochdale (a) W 1-0, Southend (h) D 1-1, Dorking (h) L 1-0, Chesterfield (a) L 3-2, Barnet (a) D 0-0

Dag & Red: Fylde (h) W 3-1, Chesterfield (a) L 3-1. Oxford City (a) D 0-0, Bromley (h) L 1-0, Hartlepool (h) L 1-0

Scorers

Halifax: Harker (3), Senior (2), Alli (2), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield

Dag & Red: Mussa (2), Rees (2), Hill (2), Phipps, Effiong, Kendall

Manager: Former Eastleigh boss Ben Strevens replaced Daryl McMahon as Daggers boss in March. Strevens won promotion to the Football League in 2006-07 as a player with the Daggers and scored 35 goals in 125 games for the club. He guided Eastleigh to a seventh-placed finish during his time at the helm.

Last season: 10th in National League

One to watch: Former Weymouth, Dover and Walsall forward Omar Mussa has a couple of goals this season and has the pace and directness to cause problems.

Head-to-head: Played 23, Halifax wins 12, draws 6, Dag & Red wins 5

Last time they met: The teams drew 0-0 in the capital back in April.

Match facts: Only Solihull Moors have conceded as few goals in the National League so far this season than Halifax (10).

Only Fylde have lost more games in the National League this season than Dagenham (6).

Only Maidenhead and Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the division so far this season than Halifax (10).

Only Eastleigh and Oldham have scored fewer away goals in the fifth tier this season than Dagenham (4).

Dagenham are without a goal in their last three games and haven't scored in just under six hours of football.

Halifax have only scored once in their last four home matches.

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Boreham Wood

Aldershot Town v Southend United

Bromley v Eastleigh

Ebbsfleet United v Dorking Wanderers

FC Halifax Town v Dagenham & Redbridge

Hartlepool United v Solihull Moors

Kidderminster Harriers v Oldham Athletic

Maidenhead United v Altrincham

Oxford City v Gateshead

Wealdstone v Woking

York City v Barnet