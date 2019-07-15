FC Halifax Town v Doncaster Rovers preview

FC Halifax Town continue their turbulent pre-season campaign when they host Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

Defender Nathan Clarke and head of youth development Steve Nichol will take temporary charge of The Shaymen for the game following the departure of manager Jamie Fullarton on Monday.

Town got their pre-season campaign off to a winning start on Saturday by beating Farsley Celtic 1-0, thanks to Josh Staunton’s header.

That game saw the first appearances in a Town shirt from new signings Will Appleyard, Jack Earing, Tobi Sho-Silva and Jamie Allen, all of whom are expected to make their first home appearances against Rovers.

Doncaster are no strangers to managerial upheaval, having appointed former West Brom boss Darren Moore as successor to Grant McCann, who guided the club to the play-offs last season before joining Hull City.

Former Town loanee Kieran Sadlier is among the ranks at Doncaster, who have won both their pre-season games so far, beating Gainsborough 2-0 and Rossington Main 3-0.

Doncaster finished sixth in League One last season, before losing to eventual winners Charlton in the play-offs. Striker John Marquis bagged 26 goals in 54 games for Rovers last season.

Prices for the game are £10 for adults, £5 for 12-17-year-olds and £1 for under 12s.