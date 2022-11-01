Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Dorking Wanderers.

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, November 1

Kick-off: 7.45pm

James McShane of Dorking Wanderers. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

Referee: Scott Jackson has shown 23 yellow cards and one red card in seven National league games this season, and took charge of Town's 2-0 home win over Gateshead earlier this season.

Odds: Halifax win 21/20, draw 5/2, Dorking win 12/5

In the league this season:

Halifax: PL16 W5 D3 L8 F14 A24 GD-10 Pts18

Dorking: PL16 W6 D3 L7 F30 A37 GD-7 Pts21

Last five games

Halifax: Maidstone (a) D 1-1, St Ives (FAC a) W 3-0, Dagenham and Redbridge (h) W 2-0, Wrexham (a) L 3-1, Oldham (h) W 2-1

Dorking: Altrincham (a) L 4-1, Eastleigh (FAC h) L 3-1, Wealdstone (h) W 3-1, Woking (a) D 3-3, Aldershot (h) L 3-0

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Rob Harker (2), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour, Jamie Cooke, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah

Dorking: James McShane (11), Ryan Seager (7), Dan Gallagher (2), Alfie Rutherford (2), Sebastian Bowerman, Niall McManus, Adam Mekki, Luke Moore, Jimmy Muitt, Harry Ottaway, Josh Taylor, Bobby-Joe Taylor

Manager: Manager and chairman Marc White formed Dorking in 1999 with a group of friends, playing in a park, and has guided the club to 12 promotions in a run of success similar to his boyhood club Wimbledon. White led Dorking to four promotions in five seasons in one spell, with Dorking reaching the National League South in 2018.

Last season: 2nd in National League South

One to watch: Only Paul Mullin and Macauley Langstaff have scored more goals in the fifth tier this season than Dorking's James McShane. His goals have earned Dorking an extra ten points this season. Impressively, McShane, who is one of Dorking's longest-serving players, netted a hat-trick at home to Notts County in September.

Match facts: Halifax will move above Dorking in the table if they win by two clear goals.

Only Torquay have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (14).

Only Yeovil have scored fewer home league goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (7).

Dorking have only kept one clean sheet in the league so far this season.

Dorking have only won once in their last six games, while Halifax have only lost once in their last six.

Dorking have only failed to score in one of their seven away games in the league this season.

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Torquay v Aldershot

Woking v Yeovil

Wrexham v Maidenhead

Notts Co v Bromley

Barnet v Southend

Altrincham v Wealdstone

Maidstone v Solihull M

Chesterfield v Gateshead

Eastleigh v Scunthorpe