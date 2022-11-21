Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Dorking Wanderers.

OLDHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: The Dorking Wanderers players huddle prior to the Vanarama National League match between Oldham Athletic and Dorking Wanderers at Boundary Park on August 13, 2022 in Oldham, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, November 22

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: Scott Jackson has shown 23 yellow cards and one red card in seven National League games this season, and took charge of Town's 2-0 home win over Gateshead earlier this season.

Odds: Halifax win 9/5, draw 11/5, Boreham Wood win 7/5

In the league this season:

Halifax: PL19 W7 D4 L8 F17 A25 GD-8 Pts25

Dorking: PL19 W6 D4 L9 F35 A45 GD-10 Pts22

Last five games

Halifax: Oldham (h) W 2-1, Ebbsfleet (FAC a) L 2-1, Solihull Moors (a) W 1-0, Bromley (a) D 1-1, Boreham Wood (h) W 1-0

Dorking: Woking (a) D 3-3, Aldershot (h) L 3-0, Torquay (a) D 3-3, Southend (a) L 2-0, Bromley (h) L 3-2

Scorers

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Jamie Cooke (4), Rob Harker (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah

Manager: Manager and chairman Marc White formed Dorking in 1999 with a group of friends, playing in a park, and has guided the club to 12 promotions in a run of success similar to his boyhood club Wimbledon. White led Dorking to four promotions in five seasons in one spell, with Dorking reaching the National League South in 2018.

Last season: 2nd in National League South

One to watch: Only Paul Mullin and Macauley Langstaff have scored more goals in the fifth tier this season than Dorking's James McShane. Impressively, McShane, who is one of Dorking's longest-serving players, netted a hat-trick at home to Notts County in September

Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League season than Halifax (17), while only Wealdstone have scored fewer home goals (9).

Dorking have the worst defensive record in the National League so far this season, conceding 45 goals

Dorking are without a win in their last five league games, and have won only once in their last eight league outings.

Dorking have kept only one clean sheet in their 19 league games so far this season.

Halifax have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four home games.

Halifax have scored in each of their last ten matches in all competitions.

Dorking have only failed to score in two of their nine away matches so far this season.

Jack Hunter will miss the game for Halifax due to suspension.