Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Dorking Wanderers

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, September 16

Kick-off: 3pm

Dorking Wanderers manager Marc White

Referee: Andrew Humphries has shown 18 yellow cards and two red cards in four National League games this season, as well as awarding one penalty. This is his first season officiating at this level and will be his first time taking charge of a Halifax game.

Odds: Halifax win 8/13, draw 13/5, Dorking win 4/1

Last five games

Halifax: Oxford City (h) D 1-1, Solihull (a) D 1-1, Gateshead (h) D 0-0, Rochdale (a) W 1-0, Southend (h) D 1-1

Dorking: Southend (h) W 2-1, Solihull (a) L 3-0, York (h) D 2-2, Eastleigh (h) D 0-0, Oldham (a) D 0-0

Scorers:

Halifax: Harker (3), Senior (2), Evans, Alli, Cummings

Dorking: Prior (4), McShane, Bowerman, Seager

Manager: Manager and chairman Marc White formed Dorking in 1999 with a group of friends, playing in a park, and has guided the club to 12 promotions in a run of success similar to his boyhood club Wimbledon. White led Dorking to four promotions in five seasons in one spell, with Dorking reaching the National League South in 2018, and guided the club to safety in their first ever campaign in the fifth tier last season.

Last season: 16th in National League

One to watch: Striker Jason Prior, 34, re-joined Dorking from Havant and Waterlooville in February and scored seven goals in 13 appearances towards the end of last season. He has carried that kind of form into this term, netting four in his first seven matches. He played a key part in helping Dorking's rise through the divisions in his first spell at the club.

Head-to-head: Played 2, Halifax wins 1, draws 1, Dorking wins 0

Last time they met: The teams drew 0-0 at Meadowbank back on March 4.

Match facts: Halifax have only lost once in their last 18 games, winning nine

Dorking have only scored in one of their last five games, and have only found the net in three of their eight matches this season.

Halifax are unbeaten in their last 11 home games, and haven't lost at The Shay since February 25

Dorking have only won once so far this season and are without a win in their last six away games.

No team has conceded fewer goals in the National League so far this season than Halifax (6), while only Kidderminster have conceded fewer goals at home than Town (2).

Dorking have only scored the first goal in a game once this season and have gone four-and-a-half hours without scoring.

Only Kidderminster have scored fewer league goals so far this season in the fifth tier than Dorking (7).

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Bromley v Oldham

Aldershot v Gateshead

York v Southend

Ebbsfleet v Chesterfield

Maidenhead v Boreham W

Rochdale v Barnet

Halifax v Dorking W

Hartlepool v Woking

Oxford C v Dag & Red

Fylde v Eastleigh

Wealdstone v Altrincham