FC Halifax Town v Dover preview

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild has called on his side to keep grafting ahead of their home clash with Dover on Tuesday night.

The Shaymen go into the game on a run of six matches unbeaten, and could climb to fourth in the National League if they beat Dover. But Wild is under no illusions about what has got his team to where they are in the table, and is determined there is no let up from them.”We’ve got momentum,” he said, “but as you’ve seen in this league, it can be quickly stalled, and I think we’ve got to just remain grounded and keep working as hard as we can.

“Why we’re doing well at the moment is because we graft, and we’re grafting harder than other teams, and then we’ve got that little bit of quality to finish teams off when we’ve done all the hard graft.

“So that’s going to be key in the run-in.”

The Dover game comes three days after a hard-fought 1-0 win at Chorley, and Wild was due to assess his squad ahead of deciding what team he will pick. “We’ll see how they all are. We know what we’re getting with Dover, they’re a big, strong, physical side,” added the Town boss.

“It was a right graft down there but we came through with three points and we’ll be looking to do the same come Tuesday night because it’s important we keep picking up positive results.”

Town skipper Matty Brown missed Saturday’s win at Chorley with an ankle injury, which was also due to be assessed ahead of the Dover match.

Dover are 12th in the table and go into the game on the back of a 2-0 home win over Aldershot at the weekend.

No side has won more away games in the National League than Dover, who have a better record on the road than at home this campaign.

Andy Hessenthaler’s side have only lost once in their last eight games, and have the joint-best defensive record away from home in the fifth tier.

Halifax won the reverse fixture at Dover 2-0 earlier this season (pictured) thanks to Cameron King’s brace live on BT Sport.

Follow all the action from The Shay on Tuesday night on our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures: Eastleigh v Aldershot Town Ebbsfleet United v Woking FC Halifax Town v Dover Athletic Solihull Moors v Barrow