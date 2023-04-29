FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s final league game of the season against Eastleigh at The Shay.
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Eastliegh LIVE
There’ll be a minute’s applause today in honour of this man
ICYMI - Lovely story this
Form guide
Halifax: York (a) W 3-0, Maidstone (h) W 3-0, Bromley (h) D 1-1, Dag & Red (a) D 0-0, Woking (a) W 1-0
Eastleigh: Torquay (a) L 2-0, Aldershot (h) D 3-3, Gateshead (h) L 5-2, Chesterfield (a) L 3-2, Solihull Moors (h) D 0-0
ICYMI - Chris Millington’s thoughts ahead of today’s game
Spence
No Kian Spence in the 16 today either. Presume that means he won’t be involved next month based on what CM said
Hartlepool
They will play FC Halifax Town next season along with Rochdale and Fylde. Been relegated from L2