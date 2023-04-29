News you can trust since 1853
Live

FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s final league game of the season against Eastleigh at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Apr 2023, 15:20 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Eastliegh LIVE

Show new updates
17:15 BST

17:14 BST

There’ll be a minute’s applause today in honour of this man

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/fc-halifax-town-george-holt-football-pies-and-fa-cup-run-1953-1146704

17:13 BST

ICYMI - Lovely story this

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/shaymen-fan-living-in-vietnam-to-pay-for-service-users-from-the-basement-recovery-project-to-watch-town-at-wembley-in-fa-trophy-final-4122749

17:11 BST

Form guide

Halifax: York (a) W 3-0, Maidstone (h) W 3-0, Bromley (h) D 1-1, Dag & Red (a) D 0-0, Woking (a) W 1-0

Eastleigh: Torquay (a) L 2-0, Aldershot (h) D 3-3, Gateshead (h) L 5-2, Chesterfield (a) L 3-2, Solihull Moors (h) D 0-0

17:10 BST

17:10 BST

17:05 BST

17:03 BST

ICYMI - Chris Millington’s thoughts ahead of today’s game

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/the-onus-is-on-us-to-go-out-and-try-to-put-a-show-on-for-the-fans-millington-wants-to-finish-league-season-on-a-high-against-eastleigh-4122708

17:02 BST

Spence

No Kian Spence in the 16 today either. Presume that means he won’t be involved next month based on what CM said

17:01 BST

Hartlepool

They will play FC Halifax Town next season along with Rochdale and Fylde. Been relegated from L2

