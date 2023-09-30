FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.
Visitors
Eastleigh team - former Town striker Scott Quigley starts, as does Chesterfield loanee Bailey Clements for his debut
McDonnell, Langston, Francillette, Rendall, Clements, Antangana, Nwaboukei, Maguire, Boldewijn, Quigley, McCallum
Subs: Scott, Barlow, Yang, Rutherford, Chalwell
Absentees
Arthur, Harker, Cummings, Cosgrave, Summerfield, Cooke and Senior all out/unavailable. There was only Arthur on that list not so long ago.
Shaymen
Flo Hoti starts for the first time, as does Tom Wilson, who makes his Town debut. Max Wright also back in. Jamie Cooke, Jo Cummings and Andrew Oluwabori drop out. New signing Justin Iwobi on the bench along with Tom Scott. No Summerfield or Cosgrave
Town team
Johnson, Golden, Wilson, Stott, Galvin, Hunter, Evans, Hoti, Wright, Cappello, Alli.
Subs: Scott, Keane, Thomson-Sommers, Iwobi, Oluwabori.
Stat
Only bottom side Kidderminster have won fewer home games this season in the National League than Halifax (1).
ICYMI - Today is his first game back in permanent charge of the Spitfires
In the league this season
Halifax: PL12 W3 D6 L3 F10 A10 GD0 Pts15
Eastleigh: PL12 W3 D5 L4 F13 A19 GD-6 Pts14
Today’s ref
Paul Cooper, who is in his first season officiating at National League level, has shown 26 yellow cards and six red cards in four games this season, brandishing two red cards in his last two games.