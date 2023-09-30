News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Eastleigh at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 30th Sep 2023, 13:05 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington.

FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh LIVE

Show new updates
14:07 BST

Visitors

Eastleigh team - former Town striker Scott Quigley starts, as does Chesterfield loanee Bailey Clements for his debut

McDonnell, Langston, Francillette, Rendall, Clements, Antangana, Nwaboukei, Maguire, Boldewijn, Quigley, McCallum

Subs: Scott, Barlow, Yang, Rutherford, Chalwell

14:03 BST

Absentees

Arthur, Harker, Cummings, Cosgrave, Summerfield, Cooke and Senior all out/unavailable. There was only Arthur on that list not so long ago.

14:02 BST

Shaymen

Flo Hoti starts for the first time, as does Tom Wilson, who makes his Town debut. Max Wright also back in. Jamie Cooke, Jo Cummings and Andrew Oluwabori drop out. New signing Justin Iwobi on the bench along with Tom Scott. No Summerfield or Cosgrave

14:00 BST

Town team

Johnson, Golden, Wilson, Stott, Galvin, Hunter, Evans, Hoti, Wright, Cappello, Alli.

Subs: Scott, Keane, Thomson-Sommers, Iwobi, Oluwabori.

13:58 BST

13:55 BST

Stat

Only bottom side Kidderminster have won fewer home games this season in the National League than Halifax (1).

13:52 BST

ICYMI - Today is his first game back in permanent charge of the Spitfires

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/interim-boss-handed-permanent-managers-role-at-towns-next-opponents-eastleigh-4353159

13:51 BST

In the league this season

Halifax: PL12 W3 D6 L3 F10 A10 GD0 Pts15

Eastleigh: PL12 W3 D5 L4 F13 A19 GD-6 Pts14

13:49 BST

Today’s ref

Paul Cooper, who is in his first season officiating at National League level, has shown 26 yellow cards and six red cards in four games this season, brandishing two red cards in his last two games.

13:45 BST

ICYMI - The latest injury update from Chris Millington

https://www.halifaxcourier.co.uk/sport/football/shaymen-could-still-be-without-both-strikers-for-saturdays-clash-with-eastleigh-4352260

Related topics:FC Halifax TownEastleighNational League