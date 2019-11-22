FC Halifax Town v Eastleigh preview

FC Halifax Town go in search of their first home win in two months when they host Eastleigh on Saturday.

The Shaymen’s last win at The Shay was when they beat Barnet 4-2 on September 21. Since then they have lost four and drawn one on their own patch.

YEOVIL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 06: Sam Smart of Eastleigh during the Vanarama National League match between Yeovil Town and Eastleigh FC at Huish Park on August 06, 2019 in Yeovil, England. (Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images)

Town have won just once in their last seven games, but recorded a hard-fought 0-0 draw at Woking last Saturday with 10-men after Nathan Clarke’s dismissal.

Clarke will miss a Town game for the first time since joining the club when his ever-present record comes to an end through suspension.

Jack Redshaw and Liam McAlinden were rated at 50-50 earlier this week by Town boss Pete Wild to recover from injury in time for Saturday, but Jamie Allen is expected to be back in the squad after being away on international duty for Montserrat, for whom he played twice.

Experienced striker Scott Rendell is Eastleigh’s top-scorer with eight goals in all competitions, although winger Sam Smart (pictured) could also be a dangerman on Saturday.

EASTLEIGH, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Scott Rendell of Eastleigh FC celebrates scoring Eastleigh's first goal during the Emirates FA Cup First Round Replay match between Eastleigh FC and Stourbridge FC at the Silverlake Stadium on November 19, 2019 in Eastleigh, England. Photo: Tom Mulholland/Eastleigh FC

He joined Eastleigh from Basingstoke Town in the summer but has had trials at Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday and is highly-rated.

The Spitfires have only lost once in their last 12 matches in all competitions, and come into Saturday’s clash on the back of a 3-0 FA Cup replay with over Stourbridge on Tuesday (pictured). Their last league outing was a 4-2 home win over Harrogate, who host Halifax on Tuesday.

The Shaymen could go top if they win and the three teams above them all fail to win. Eastleigh are 16th in the table but have a game-in-hand over most of the sides above them.

Only four sides have conceded more away goals in the fifth tier than Eastleigh, but they have already won at Torquay, Solihull and Chesterfield this term. But they have only kept one clean sheet on the road this season, and that was against lower-league Welling in the FA Cup.

Eastleigh won 1-0 at The Shay last season, and have never lost at Halifax in five visits.

Follow all the action from the Shay on Saturday afternoon on our live blog at www.halifaxcourier.co.uk.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Chorley v Torquay

Dover v Solihull M

Wrexham v Yeovil

Aldershot v Notts Co

Barrow v Barnet

Halifax v Eastleigh

Hartlepool v Boreham W

Stockport v Ebbsfleet

Sutton Utd v Bromley

Harrogate v Chesterfield

Fylde v Dag & Red

Maidenhead v Woking