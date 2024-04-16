FC Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United LIVE
Stay right here for all the updates from the game throughout the evening while there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United LIVE
Brilliant pass by Jenkins to Wright who finds Cooke with a cross but he prods wide from 6 yards out. Chance
Low cross evades everyone in the box before George missed his kick at the back post
Wright fouled on the right, Town free kick around 20 yards out down that side
Ebbsfleet cross cleared before Town’s attempt to counter is foiled as the ref gets in the way of Jenkins’ pass
Good crossfield pass by Senior to Evans but his touch is too heavy and it goes back to Cousins
Ebbsfleet get the free kick clear
Good run by Jenkins over halfway on the left before he’s fouled, Town free kick, crossing chance from deep
Chances have dried up in the game after a very watchable start. Game more disjointed and bitty now
Free kick by Wright cleared inside the Town box
Great first 10 minutes from Town but Ebbsfleet have come back into it in the last 10