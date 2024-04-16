Live

FC Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United in the National League from The Wham Stadium.
By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Apr 2024, 17:26 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

Stay right here for all the updates from the game throughout the evening while there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Ebbsfleet United LIVE

20:14 BST

31

Brilliant pass by Jenkins to Wright who finds Cooke with a cross but he prods wide from 6 yards out. Chance

20:12 BST

29

Low cross evades everyone in the box before George missed his kick at the back post

20:11 BST

28

Wright fouled on the right, Town free kick around 20 yards out down that side

20:10 BST

27

Ebbsfleet cross cleared before Town’s attempt to counter is foiled as the ref gets in the way of Jenkins’ pass

20:10 BST

27

Good crossfield pass by Senior to Evans but his touch is too heavy and it goes back to Cousins

20:09 BST

26

Ebbsfleet get the free kick clear

20:08 BST

25

Good run by Jenkins over halfway on the left before he’s fouled, Town free kick, crossing chance from deep

20:07 BST

24

Chances have dried up in the game after a very watchable start. Game more disjointed and bitty now

20:05 BST

22

Free kick by Wright cleared inside the Town box

20:03 BST

20

Great first 10 minutes from Town but Ebbsfleet have come back into it in the last 10

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League