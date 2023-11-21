News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Fylde LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Fylde at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Nov 2023, 17:50 GMT
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

20:01 GMT

16

Good defending by Senior 1 on 1 v Kay, forces him all the way back from the byline to the halfway line before Fylde lose the ball

20:00 GMT

15

No real clear chances yet but Town the better side - smoother, slicker and more incisive

19:58 GMT

14

Hoti looks on it so far, looking sharp and alive to things

19:57 GMT

12

Town are half a yard quicker than Fylde so far

19:56 GMT

12

Alli finds Hoti who readjusts really well to find Cosgrave but his loose touch signals end of move

19:56 GMT

11

Corner taken short but then wasted

19:55 GMT

11

Corner to Town

19:54 GMT

9

Town pressing really well so far. Alli nicks the ball off the full back there but just a little too aggressively for the ref's liking

19:53 GMT

8

A few times already Fylde have been careless in possession

19:52 GMT

8

Lovely touch by Hoti before his attempted through ball is played back to the Fylde keeper

