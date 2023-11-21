FC Halifax Town v Fylde LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
FC Halifax Town v Fylde LIVE
Good defending by Senior 1 on 1 v Kay, forces him all the way back from the byline to the halfway line before Fylde lose the ball
No real clear chances yet but Town the better side - smoother, slicker and more incisive
Hoti looks on it so far, looking sharp and alive to things
Town are half a yard quicker than Fylde so far
Alli finds Hoti who readjusts really well to find Cosgrave but his loose touch signals end of move
Corner taken short but then wasted
Corner to Town
Town pressing really well so far. Alli nicks the ball off the full back there but just a little too aggressively for the ref's liking
A few times already Fylde have been careless in possession
Lovely touch by Hoti before his attempted through ball is played back to the Fylde keeper