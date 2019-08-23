FC Halifax Town v Fylde: Opposition focus

Fylde manager Dave Challinor will be demanding a response from his side when they travel to Halifax on Saturday, accoring to Matt Scrafton, from the Blackpool Gazette.

“Up until the weekend the Coasters had enjoyed a solid enough start, winning two and drawing two,” says Scrafton.

“However they were stopped in their tracks at home on Saturday, when they went down to a shock 4-1 defeat to Woking.

“That leaves Fylde in 11th place after five games and that’s something they’ll want to improve on - and quickly.

“Challinor was very happy with Fylde’s start to the season. But the weekend defeat to Woking left him angry and he’ll be wanting to see a reaction from his players at Halifax.”

Scrafton says automatic promotion will be the aim at Mill Farm this season.

“After coming so close last season, losing to Salford City in the play-off final, having also lost in the play-offs the previous season, Fylde will be aiming to earn promotion outright by winning the league.

“They’ve certainly invested over the summer and have a squad capable of finishing in the top two or three as a minimum.

“Fylde did some smart business this summer, signing Mark Yeates from Eastleigh, Scott Duxbury from Stockport County, Jordan Williams from Rochdale among others. There’s also a man Halifax fans will know well in Matty Kosylo.”

When asked who will be Fylde’s dangerman on Saturday, Scrafton replied: “This won’t come as a surprise but striker Danny Rowe is the club’s talisman and has been for a few years now, scoring over 150 times since 2014.

“He possesses a powerful shot and is capable of scoring all different types of goals. Nick Haughton and Mark Yeates are two dangerous, creative players.

“The Coasters are very much a passing side and like to start their attacks from the back. But Challinor is also keen for his side to battle it out when required, which is obviously necessary in this division.”

Scrafton says Fylde struggled a bit against Woking’s height and physicality, which could be one potential avenue of success for Halifax.

Lewis Montrose returned from a long-standing injury against Woking and scored, but Ryan Croasdale was sent off and will now serve a suspension.

Likely line up and formation: (4-2-3-1) Montgomery, Burke, Whitmore, Byrne, Duxbury, Montrose, Philliskirk, Yeates, Haughton, Kosylo, Rowe.