FC Halifax Town v Fylde preview

FC Halifax Town kick-off their Bank Holiday double-header when they host Fylde at The Shay on Saturday.

Town go into the game with 10 points from their first five games, having beaten Ebbsfleet, Hartlepool and Dagenham and Redbridge, drawn with Aldershot and lost to Wrexham.

The Shaymen have eight different goalscorers so far in Jerome Binnom-Williams, Nathan Clarke, Josh Staunton, Niall Maher, Jack Earing, Tobi Sho-SIlva, Liam McAlinden and Cameron King.

Midfielder Niall Maher has been ruled out for ine weeks after a scan on his hamstring injury.

Winger Danny Williams is expected to be fit next week after a hamstring problem, and fellow wide-man Josh Macdonald is back in full training after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Striker Dayle Southwell is now doing straight-line running and it is hoped he will return to full training within the next two or three weeks.

Fylde beat Aldershot 2-1 on the opening day of the season before a disappointing 0-0 draw at home to newly-promoted Chorley.

They then beat Ebbsfleet 1-0 and drew 2-2 at Hartlepool before a surprise 4-1 home defeat to Woking last time out.

Former Halifax winger Matty Kosylo is in the ranks at Fylde, and made his first start against Woking.

Midfielder Ryan Croasdale, who scored both goals in the draw at Hartlepool, will miss Saturday’s game after he was sent-off in that match.

Fylde won the FA Trophy last season, but lost in the play-off final to Salford having finished fifth in the table.

The clubs drew 0-0 at The Shay last season (pictured), with Town winning 2-0 at Fylde on the final day of the camnpaign.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Bromley v Boreham Wood

Chesterfield v Barrow

Chorley v Hartlepool United

Eastleigh v Dagenham & Redbridge

Ebbsfleet United v Notts County

FC Halifax Town v AFC Fylde

Harrogate Town v Stockport County

Sutton United v Dover Athletic

Woking v Solihull Moors

Wrexham v Barnet

Yeovil Town v Maidenhead United

Torquay United v Aldershot Town