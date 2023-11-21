Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Fylde.

FC Halifax Town v Fylde preview
and live on Freeview channel 276
Venue: The Shay
Date: Tuesday, November 21
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Referee: Steven Copeland has shown 32 yellow cards and three red cards in nine games this season. He took charge of Town's 2-1 win at Oldham this season, their 2-0 win at home to Dagenham and Redbridge in October last year as well as the 1-1 home draw with Solihull in February and the 3-0 home win against Maidstone in April.
Odds: Halifax win evens, draw 23/10, Fylde win 12/5
In the league this season
Halifax: PL20 W8 D7 L5 F22 A18 GD4 Pts31
Fylde: PL20 W4 D4 L12 F28 A39 GD-11 Pts16
Last five games
Halifax: Kidderminster (h) W 2-1, Hartlepool (h) W 2-1, York (a) D 1-1, Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Wealdstone (h) W 1-0
Fylde: Oldham (h) W 3-0, Gateshead (a) W 4-0, Sutton (FAC a) L 2-1, York (h) L 2-0, Bromley (a) L 1-0
Scorers
Halifax: Alli (5) Harker (3), Senior (3), Hoti (2), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright
Fylde: Ustabasi (7), Haughton (5), Davis (4), Omotayo (3), O'Kane (2), Whitehead (2), Jarrett-Evans, Conlan, Charman, Obi, Whitmore, Ligendza, Kay, Graham
Manager: Former Bury and Carlisle boss Chris Beech is currently in temporary charge of the first-team, combining his duties as Fylde's director of football, after the dismissal of boss Adam Murray in October. Since then he has won two, drawn one and lost three of six league games at the helm.
Last season: 13th in National League
One to watch: Attacker Jon Ustabaşi joined Fylde in the summer after netting 15 goals for Chorley in the National League North. Is described as pacey, direct and having an eye for goal and has the capacity to cause Halifax problems, especially on quick counter-attacks.
Head-to-head: Played 7, Halifax wins 3, draws 1, Fylde wins 3
Last time they met: Goals from Liam McAlinden, Tobi Sho-Silva, Cameron King and Jerome Binnom-Williams saw Town thrash Fylde 4-1 at The Shay in August 2019.
Match facts: Only York and Ebbsfleet have conceded more goals in the National League this season than Fylde (39)
Halifax have the best defensive record in the fifth tier so far this season, conceding just 18 goals in 20 matches
Only Maidenhead and Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the division so far this season than Halifax (22)
Only Southend have conceded fewer home goals in the division this season than Halifax (8)
The Shaymen have only conceded more than once in a home match just once in their last 20 home outings.
Former Halifax players Gold Omotayo, Pierce Bird and Sam Graham are among the squad at Fylde.
Tuesday's National League fixtures:
Woking v Chesterfield
Bromley v Aldershot
York v Oxford C
Ebbsfleet v Maidenhead
Rochdale v Altrincham
Kidderminster v Hartlepool
Eastleigh v Boreham W
Halifax v Fylde
Solihull M v Gateshead