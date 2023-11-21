Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Fylde.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, November 21

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Sign up to our daily Halifax Courier Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Halifax Courier, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FYLDE - OCTOBER 14: Chris Beech, Interim Manager of AFC Fylde, leaves the home changing room at half-time during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Qualifying match between AFC Fylde and Leek Town at Mill Farm on October 14, 2023 in Fylde, United Kingdom. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Referee: Steven Copeland has shown 32 yellow cards and three red cards in nine games this season. He took charge of Town's 2-1 win at Oldham this season, their 2-0 win at home to Dagenham and Redbridge in October last year as well as the 1-1 home draw with Solihull in February and the 3-0 home win against Maidstone in April.

Odds: Halifax win evens, draw 23/10, Fylde win 12/5

In the league this season

Halifax: PL20 W8 D7 L5 F22 A18 GD4 Pts31

Fylde: PL20 W4 D4 L12 F28 A39 GD-11 Pts16

Last five games

Halifax: Kidderminster (h) W 2-1, Hartlepool (h) W 2-1, York (a) D 1-1, Maidenhead (a) L 1-0, Wealdstone (h) W 1-0

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fylde: Oldham (h) W 3-0, Gateshead (a) W 4-0, Sutton (FAC a) L 2-1, York (h) L 2-0, Bromley (a) L 1-0

Scorers

Halifax: Alli (5) Harker (3), Senior (3), Hoti (2), Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Wright

Fylde: Ustabasi (7), Haughton (5), Davis (4), Omotayo (3), O'Kane (2), Whitehead (2), Jarrett-Evans, Conlan, Charman, Obi, Whitmore, Ligendza, Kay, Graham

Manager: Former Bury and Carlisle boss Chris Beech is currently in temporary charge of the first-team, combining his duties as Fylde's director of football, after the dismissal of boss Adam Murray in October. Since then he has won two, drawn one and lost three of six league games at the helm.

Last season: 13th in National League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One to watch: Attacker Jon Ustabaşi joined Fylde in the summer after netting 15 goals for Chorley in the National League North. Is described as pacey, direct and having an eye for goal and has the capacity to cause Halifax problems, especially on quick counter-attacks.

Head-to-head: Played 7, Halifax wins 3, draws 1, Fylde wins 3

Last time they met: Goals from Liam McAlinden, Tobi Sho-Silva, Cameron King and Jerome Binnom-Williams saw Town thrash Fylde 4-1 at The Shay in August 2019.

Match facts: Only York and Ebbsfleet have conceded more goals in the National League this season than Fylde (39)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halifax have the best defensive record in the fifth tier so far this season, conceding just 18 goals in 20 matches

Only Maidenhead and Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the division so far this season than Halifax (22)

Only Southend have conceded fewer home goals in the division this season than Halifax (8)

The Shaymen have only conceded more than once in a home match just once in their last 20 home outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Halifax players Gold Omotayo, Pierce Bird and Sam Graham are among the squad at Fylde.

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Chesterfield

Bromley v Aldershot

York v Oxford C

Ebbsfleet v Maidenhead

Rochdale v Altrincham

Kidderminster v Hartlepool

Eastleigh v Boreham W

Halifax v Fylde