FC Halifax Town v Gateshead - FA Trophy final LIVE

So it all comes down to this. All bumps in the road, all the ups and downs, all the highs and lows of a mad season, all roads lead to Wembley. Such a wonderful day for everyone associated with the club. But the big question is - can The Shaymen make it truly a day to cherish and lift the FA Trophy? I think they have a really good chance. I don’t think there’s a clear favourite as Gateshead are a good National League team, who ended the season really well and despite missing some key players who are ineligible for the final, will have a strong team out. But Town are in good form, they have players performing well, players coming back from injury and should have good options off the bench. I think Town can do it but they’ll have to play well and I think it’s going to be tight. Extra time and penalties wouldn’t surprise me.