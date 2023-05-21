FC Halifax Town v Gateshead - FA Trophy final LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of the FA Trophy final at Wembley between FC Halifax Town and Gateshead.
We’ll bring you all the build-up and all the action throughout the day, live from Wembley, will all the updates from the game as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Gateshead - FA Trophy final LIVE
FA Vase
What a day out for these two teams and their fans as well. Newport aiming to be the first team ever to win the competition two years in a row
Thoughts
So it all comes down to this. All bumps in the road, all the ups and downs, all the highs and lows of a mad season, all roads lead to Wembley. Such a wonderful day for everyone associated with the club. But the big question is - can The Shaymen make it truly a day to cherish and lift the FA Trophy? I think they have a really good chance. I don’t think there’s a clear favourite as Gateshead are a good National League team, who ended the season really well and despite missing some key players who are ineligible for the final, will have a strong team out. But Town are in good form, they have players performing well, players coming back from injury and should have good options off the bench. I think Town can do it but they’ll have to play well and I think it’s going to be tight. Extra time and penalties wouldn’t surprise me.
Chris Millington’s programme notes
“What we’ve tried to do in recent years is increase the number of players from within the area. From the town itself, we’ve got Jack Senior and Tom Clarke - who are Halifax lads - and a number of other boys who are Yorkshire-born and bred. I think that has helped to really develop a connection between the fans and this team. But regardless of where these players are from, all of them will have a huge sense of pride in representing Halifax Town at Wembley this afternoon.”
Chris Millington’s programme notes
“It hasn’t been plain sailing this season but I’ve loved every minute of it. We’re on a decent run of form at the moment, and hopefully we can take that into today’s final against Gateshead.”
Chris Millington’s programme notes
“We’re in a good period because of the nature of the squad that’s coming together. It’s young, it’s dynamic, it’s exciting, it’s energetic - and I think the fans are really starting to see the potential this group of players has.”
Chris Millington’s programme notes
“I’m a Manchester lad, but this is a club that has become very close to my heart over the past few years. I know what this final means to club and to the fans. Having the opportunity to play on the biggest stage you can ever perform on is the most exciting thing for all of us.”