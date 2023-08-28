FC Halifax Town v Gateshead LIVE
Can The Shaymen round off the opening month of the season with a win? Stay here for all the updates.
Summerfield about to come on I think
Town clear the corner
Long range shot by Gateshead deflects for a corner
Daisy cutter from 25 yards by Senior straight at the keeper
Glancing header wide by Evans from Cappello’s cross
Cross from the right by Gateshead collected by Johnson
Foul by Evans on halfway
Millington booked for his part in an argument between the benches.
Think that’s his third booking of the season
Gateshead clear the corner
Town corner
Gateshead fume a foul wasn’t given moments earlier for Senior’s tackle. He did win the ball
Wearne has moved to LWB for The Heed