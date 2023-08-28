News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
FC Halifax Town v Gateshead LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town v Gateshead at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 28th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

Can The Shaymen round off the opening month of the season with a win? Stay here for all the updates.

FC Halifax Town v Gateshead LIVE

Show new updates
16:35 BST

76

Summerfield about to come on I think

16:34 BST

75

Town clear the corner

16:33 BST

74

Long range shot by Gateshead deflects for a corner

16:32 BST

74

Daisy cutter from 25 yards by Senior straight at the keeper

16:30 BST

71

Glancing header wide by Evans from Cappello’s cross

16:30 BST

71

Cross from the right by Gateshead collected by Johnson

16:28 BST

69

Foul by Evans on halfway

16:27 BST

68

Millington booked for his part in an argument between the benches.

Think that’s his third booking of the season

Gateshead clear the corner

16:27 BST

68

Town corner

Gateshead fume a foul wasn’t given moments earlier for Senior’s tackle. He did win the ball

16:25 BST

66

Wearne has moved to LWB for The Heed

