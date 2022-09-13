FC Halifax Town v Gateshead preview

Action from FC Halifax Town v Gateshead back in 2018 at The Shay. Jordan Preston

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, September 13

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: Scott Jackson has shown 15 yellow cards in the three National League games he has taken charge of so far this season. Officiated in Halifax's 3-1 win at Dagenham and Redbridge last season.

Odds: Halifax win 6/5, draw 5/2, Gateshead win 9/5

Last five games

Halifax: Southend (h) D 0-0, Wealdstone (a) L 1-0, Notts County (h) L 4-1, Scunthorpe (a) W 2-0, Maidenhead (a) 1-1

Gateshead: Notts County (h) D 1-1, Dorking (a) L 2-1, Wealdstone (h) L 1-0, Wrexham (a) L 3-1, Maidstone (h) W 4-1

Scorers

Halifax: Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour

Gateshead: Paul Blackett (4), Adam Campbell (4), Owen Bailey, Thomas Allen, Greg Olley

Manager: Former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson joined Gateshead as a player in 2018, guiding them into the play-offs as boss in 2020 before securing promotion last season, leading him to be linked with the vacancies at Barrow, Hartlepool and Notts County over the summer.

Last season: 1st in National League North

One to watch: Midfielder and captain Greg Olley recorded 28 assists in all competitions last season and was named in the National League North team of the season.

Last time they met: Former Halifax striker Scott Boden cancelled out Jordan Preston's early opener as the teams drew 1-1 at Gateshead in December 2018.

Head-to-head: Played 63, Gateshead wins 26, draws 21, Halifax wins 16

Match facts: No team in the National League has scored fewer goals so far this season than Halifax (4)

A win for Halifax will lift them above Gateshead in the table.

Halifax have only won once and scored first in a game once this season.

Gateshead have only won once so far this season and are yet to keep a clean sheet.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Torquay v Solihull M

Woking v Oldham

Wrexham v Dag & Red

Notts Co v Aldershot

Barnet v Dorking W

York v Bromley

Altrincham v Scunthorpe

Boreham W v Maidenhead

Maidstone v Wealdstone

Chesterfield v Southend

Eastleigh v Yeovil