FC Halifax Town v Gateshead preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Gateshead.
Venue: The Shay
Date: Tuesday, September 13
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Referee: Scott Jackson has shown 15 yellow cards in the three National League games he has taken charge of so far this season. Officiated in Halifax's 3-1 win at Dagenham and Redbridge last season.
Most Popular
Odds: Halifax win 6/5, draw 5/2, Gateshead win 9/5
Last five games
Halifax: Southend (h) D 0-0, Wealdstone (a) L 1-0, Notts County (h) L 4-1, Scunthorpe (a) W 2-0, Maidenhead (a) 1-1
Gateshead: Notts County (h) D 1-1, Dorking (a) L 2-1, Wealdstone (h) L 1-0, Wrexham (a) L 3-1, Maidstone (h) W 4-1
Scorers
Halifax: Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence, Harvey Gilmour
Gateshead: Paul Blackett (4), Adam Campbell (4), Owen Bailey, Thomas Allen, Greg Olley
Manager: Former Newcastle defender Mike Williamson joined Gateshead as a player in 2018, guiding them into the play-offs as boss in 2020 before securing promotion last season, leading him to be linked with the vacancies at Barrow, Hartlepool and Notts County over the summer.
Last season: 1st in National League North
One to watch: Midfielder and captain Greg Olley recorded 28 assists in all competitions last season and was named in the National League North team of the season.
Last time they met: Former Halifax striker Scott Boden cancelled out Jordan Preston's early opener as the teams drew 1-1 at Gateshead in December 2018.
Head-to-head: Played 63, Gateshead wins 26, draws 21, Halifax wins 16
Match facts: No team in the National League has scored fewer goals so far this season than Halifax (4)
A win for Halifax will lift them above Gateshead in the table.
Halifax have only won once and scored first in a game once this season.
Gateshead have only won once so far this season and are yet to keep a clean sheet.
Tuesday’s National League fixtures:
Torquay v Solihull M
Woking v Oldham
Wrexham v Dag & Red
Notts Co v Aldershot
Barnet v Dorking W
York v Bromley
Altrincham v Scunthorpe
Boreham W v Maidenhead
Maidstone v Wealdstone
Chesterfield v Southend
Eastleigh v Yeovil
Halifax v Gateshead