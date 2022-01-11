FC Halifax Town v Grimsby Town LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's National League game with Grimsby Town at The Shay.
We'll bring you all the updates from tonight's game as The Shaymen aim to extend their lead at the top of the National League table.
FC Halifax Town v Grimsby Town LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 11 January, 2022, 18:23
Have lost their last six away matches in a row
Visitors
Key man for Grimsby John McAtee is expected to make his first appearance for The Mariners since Dec 4. He’s their top scorer this season. Attacking midfielder, whose absence has tended to coincide with Grimsby being out of form
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Grimsby Town at The Shay