FC Halifax Town v Halesowen: No fear factor ahead of Shay trip, says Halesowen boss

Halesowen boss Paul Smith says there will be no fear factor from his side when they visit FC Halifax Town in the FA Trophy on Saturday.

Smith's team are third in the Southern Central Division - three leagues below the National League - having won 16 of their 21 league games.

And they have already seen off higher-division opposition in the FA Trophy this season, knocking out Gateshead, Bradford (Park Avenue) and Maidenhead.

"It's a huge game," said Smith. "We've come through some very tough ties already in this competition and beaten sides from levels above us.

"But this is the biggest test of all so far. It's very similar to something like Walsall going to Man City and trying to turn them over.

"We know the enormity of the task but we come into it with confidence. We understand we'll have to respect Halifax but if we put our a-game together and Halifax maybe have an off day, you never know.

"The season's going really well for us. Confidence is nice and high, I've got a really honest bunch who all give me everything, and they'll need to do that on Saturday."

Halesowen are unbeaten in the league since September, and won a replay at Maidenhead in the previous round of the FA Trophy.

"They're a very confident bunch and they think they can beat anyone on their day, so there won't be any fear factor," Smith said.

"We've done some homework on Halifax, my scout went up on Saturday to watch them, so we know a bit about them, mainly more strengths than weaknesses!

"We know what we need to do and if we can get the game-plan right and Halifax have an off day, then you never know.

"We did brilliantly to win at Maidenhead and fully deserved to, so we've shown we can compete against sides at that level when we've got our a-game in play."

Smith is under no illusions Halesowen will come up against a side in form on Saturday, with Halifax having won their last five games in a row.

"They're a big, strong, dominant side," he said of The Shaymen. "They seem to all know their roles.

"They're full of power, full of pace. A little more direct than Maidenhead were, which could cause us some different kinds of problems.

"And they're on a real rich vein of form so we go into it in a tough position, but we're in as good form as they are, albeit in a lower league.

"We've got nothing to lose, we can go and give it everything.

"I think we're bringing 400-500 fans, we've sold four coaches already, so it'll be a fantastic day."

Centre-halves Paul McCone and Andy Parsons, central midfielder Ahmed Ali and striker Simeon Cobourne are all injury doubts for Halesowen.

"We try and get it down and play, we're a football side, we try and move the ball quite quickly, get ourselves into the opposition's final third as quickly as we can," Smith said.

"We've scored some good goals this year. We won't look to change much from what we've been doing, it's treated us well so far.

"We have got some injury concerns but we'll see how they fare this week."

On 28-goal top-scorer Montel Gibson, Smith said: "He's a player I had a Redditch United last year but he had a few personal problems and I let him go.

"But he's got himself sorted off-the-pitch and he's been absolutely fantastic for us.

"A lot of credit's got to go to the rest of the lads because they're serving him some great chances and he's taking the majority of them.

"He's a real good talent that a lot of clubs are looking at, so long may that continue."

When asked if he thought Gibson was capable of playing at a higher level, Smith said: "I think I've got three or four if I'm honest. I've got a young squad and I think there's a number that could go and play at higher levels very, very easily.

"We've had a number of approaches but so good is the momentum and the togetherness that they've all decided to stop with us for the season.

"The results against higher-league clubs shows that it is a good squad."