FC Halifax Town v Halesowen preview

A place in the last eight of the FA Trophy is at stake when FC Halifax Town host Halesowen on Saturday.

Halesowen are third in the Southern League Division One Central, having won 16 of their 21 matches, and conceded only 14 goals.

They have already played 11 games in the FA Trophy this season, having started their campaign in the Extra Preliminary Round on September 28.

After winning 2-1 away at Dereham Town, Halesowen then beat Evesham United 3-0 after a replay in the Preliminary Round.

They needed another replay to get past Stamford in the First Qualifying Round before beating Grantham Town in the Second Qualifying Round.

National League North side Gateshead were knocked out in the Third Qualifying Round, and then Bradford (Park Avenue) were beaten after another replay in the Fourth Qualifying Round.

After a 2-2 draw at home to National League outfit Maidenhead in the First Round, they came from 1-0 down to win 3-1 at York Road in the replay.

Halesowen are unbeaten in their last 21 games. Their last defeat, barring one in the Birmingham Senior Cup, was on October 22, which was also the last time they failed to score in a match.

Top-scorer Montel Gibson has 28 goals in all competitions this season. The former Notts County, Ilkeston and Redditch United striker worked with Halesowen boss Paul Smith at previous club Redditch.

Smith was appointed in April last year after Halesowen finished second-from-bottom of the Evo-Stik Central Premier last season, winning just six matches in the whole campaign.

They go into the game on the back of a 3-1 home win over Barton Rangers on Saturday, their fourth victory in their last five games.

Halifax boss Pete Wild will make at least two changes to his side with Niall Maher suspended for Saturday's game, and Devante Rodney ineligible.

Captain Matty Brown has missed the last three games with an ankle injury and was due to be assessed this week on whether he would be fit to return.

Town have already beaten Wrexham and Torquay in this season's competition, and go into the game having won their last five matches in a row, and six of their last eight games.

The Shaymen have already earned £9,750 in prize money in the FA Trophy this season, and will make another £6,000 if they win on Saturday, or another £2,000 if they lose.

Halesowen won the FA Vase three times in four years at Wembley in the 1980's, but much of their time since 1990 has been spent at the Southern Premier/Northern Premier level.

Should they score on Saturday it will be their 100th goal of the season.

"Undoubtedly, the league remains the highest priority for the season, but this tie will be taken seriously and enjoyed," said writer David Johnson, who reports on the club.

"Halesowen are unbeaten in the league since September and also enjoyed a good FA Cup run, finally being beaten by Altricham 2-0 in a game streamed by the BBC.

"One obvious player to watch is leading striker Montel Gibson with 28 goals this season, but goals have been scored throughout the team. Midfielder Robbie Bunn has just won the Player of the Month for January.

"They have a good midfield engine in Bunn, Ash Sammons, Josh Hawker and lively Luke Yates provides a good link from midfield to the forward line – he scored twice on Saturday from the subs’ bench.

"Halesowen fully utilise a squad of 18 players, with rotation including the two goalkeepers. They will be hoping captain and central defender Paul McCone will be fit to return after missing the last two games.

"Midfielder Reece Hewitt and defender Andy Parsons have long term injuries and will miss the game and forward Simeon Cobourne, who scored against Gateshead and twice against Bradford PA, will also likely miss the game.

"The loan signing of Jack Holmes from Burton Albion has bolstered the squad and he scored last Saturday.

"Paul Smith and his assistant, former 1990s player/club captain John Snape, oversaw a complete overhaul of the squad, starting from scratch.

"Smith was previously at Redditch United and Bromsgrove Sporting and recruited a significant number of players who have played at a higher level than Halesowen’s current league.

"Halesowen came under the new ownership of Karen Brookes, daughter of club president Colin Brookes, and former player Keith McKenna last season.

"The Yeltz like to play a neat, attractive passing game with a positive approach – probably not what might be expected from a team three divisions lower. I’m sure they will look forward to the day and won’t feel overawed."

The game will be played to a conclusion on the day, with extra time and penalties if it is a draw after 90 minutes.