FC Halifax Town v Harrogate preview

A place in the first round of the FA Cup is up for grabs when FC Halifax Town host Harrogate on Saturday.

It's only just over three weeks since the sides met in the league, which saw Mark Beck's late goal earn Harrogate a 1-0 win.

Dayle Southwell in action during Halifax's 1-0 defeat to Harrogate at The Shay last month.

That victory was the first of Harrogate's fourth in their last five matches, the latest of which was an impressive 2-1 win at Yeovil last time out.

"You know what you're going to get from Harrogate," said Town boss Pete Wild. "I said before that game that they were going to get on a run at some point because they're a really good side.

"Their performances weren't matching their results but we seem to have been the catalyst for that, and they're seven unbeaten now, so fair play to them, well done.

"The results they've picked up, against the teams they've played, have been excellent, so full credit to them for doing so.

"I always thought that would happen.

"I thought we were the better side when we played against them but we got hit by something Harrogate are dangerous on, which is hitting you on the break.

"They came away with a 1-0 and cracked on from there."

Simon Weaver's side are eighth in the National League and are unbeaten in their last four away games.

Halifax have not scored at home in four-and-a-half hours, and have failed to find the net in four of their last five games at The Shay.

Pete Wild's team go into the game top of the National League but in mixed form over their last five games, with two wins, two defeats and a draw.

Captain Matty Brown will miss the game with a hamstring injury, while winger Danny Williams will be "touch and go" according to Wild due to an abductor strain.

Wild led Oldham to a famous FA Cup win last season when they knocked Fulham out in the third round by beating them 2-1 at Craven Cottage.

"I'm a big fan of the FA Cup, I'm an old traditionalist," he said.

"I've watched my team at Wembley in the competition, when we got beat by Man United.

"I think it's a chance for the lower league sides to have a day in the limelight.

"It's great for the fans as well, who tend to be long-suffering in the lower leagues.

"Days like that are what they all dream of, the giant-killings.

"The lower league teams probably take it more seriously than the top teams, until they get to the latter stages.

"For the lower league teams, it's a day in the sun and a chance to shine. And for lower league chairmen, it can pay the bills for 12 months."

If Halifax win, they will receive £18,750, and if they lose, they will still earn £6,250. Town would pocket £108,750 in prize money alone if they reached round three - and that's without the extra gate income through attendances and possible TV revenue.

Halifax beat Harrogate in the same stage of the competition at Wetherby Road in 2016 thanks to second-half goals from Jordan Sinnott and Jake Hibbs.