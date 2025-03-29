Live

FC Halifax Town v Hartlepool United LIVE

By Tom Scargill
Published 29th Mar 2025, 13:14 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town v Hartlepool United from The Shay.

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Hartlepool United LIVE

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:55 BST

HT

Halifax 0-1 Hartlepool

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:53 BST

94

Ball into the box by Adetoro but its straight to the keeper

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:52 BST

93

Anywhere will do stuff now for Hartlepool

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:52 BST

93

Cross by Eze parried away by the keeper

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:50 BST

91

Nkrumah tries to play in Cappello down the left but HU see it behind for a goal kick

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:50 BST

90

5 added mins

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:49 BST

89

Cross from the right headed away by HU before Emmanuel’s pass into the box is far too far ahead of his team mates

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:45 BST

85

Folarin on for Cleary and Hunter on for Miley

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:43 BST

84

Tarima has done well since he came on and Nkrumah looks to have something about him

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:42 BST

83

Shot by Thomas blocked before Hoti’s effort goes way over

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:40 BST

80

Galvin charging towards the touchline and stops after he’s tugged back but the ref gives a goal kick

Leigh off for Nkrumah

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:38 BST

78

Shot by Cappello edge of the box goes just wide

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:36 BST

77

Dieseruvwe booked for pulling back Galvin

Eze on for Cooke

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:34 BST

75

Charman on for Madine

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:33 BST

74

All Halifax now, Hartlepool offering nothing

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:32 BST

73

Lovely pass by Hoti to release Galvin down the left but he’s offside

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:30 BST

71

Free kick drops to Hoti but his overhead kick is over the bar

Sat, 29 Mar, 2025, 16:29 BST

70

Hartlepool defender booked for dragging down Thomas. Town free kick left of centre 20 yds out

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownHartlepool United

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice