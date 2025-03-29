FC Halifax Town v Hartlepool United LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.
FC Halifax Town v Hartlepool United LIVE
Halifax 0-1 Hartlepool
Ball into the box by Adetoro but its straight to the keeper
Anywhere will do stuff now for Hartlepool
Cross by Eze parried away by the keeper
Nkrumah tries to play in Cappello down the left but HU see it behind for a goal kick
5 added mins
Cross from the right headed away by HU before Emmanuel’s pass into the box is far too far ahead of his team mates
Folarin on for Cleary and Hunter on for Miley
Tarima has done well since he came on and Nkrumah looks to have something about him
Shot by Thomas blocked before Hoti’s effort goes way over
Galvin charging towards the touchline and stops after he’s tugged back but the ref gives a goal kick
Leigh off for Nkrumah
Shot by Cappello edge of the box goes just wide
Dieseruvwe booked for pulling back Galvin
Eze on for Cooke
Charman on for Madine
All Halifax now, Hartlepool offering nothing
Lovely pass by Hoti to release Galvin down the left but he’s offside
Free kick drops to Hoti but his overhead kick is over the bar
Hartlepool defender booked for dragging down Thomas. Town free kick left of centre 20 yds out
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.