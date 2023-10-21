FC Halifax Town v Kidderminster Harriers LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Halifax manager Chris Millington.
Key Events
Alli’s pass in behind to Cosgrave too strong. Would have been onside
Cross from the left by Galvin, Alli with a header ten yards out. Keeper gets a hand to it but can’t keep it out.TOWN HAVE SCORED AT HOME!
1-0!
Corner cleared
Free kick straight to Johnson
Cosgrave then does well to win a corner for Town
Kiddy free kick, central, 45-50 yds out
Town yet to have a shot on or off target. Kiddy have had 6
Corner cleared
Header at the far post tipped over by Johnson. Kiddy corner
Kiddy free kick on the right, crossing chance, 35 yds out or so