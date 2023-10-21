News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Kidderminster Harriers LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Kidderminster Harriers from The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Oct 2023, 13:16 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon as they happen, as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Halifax manager Chris Millington.

FC Halifax Town v Kidderminster Harriers LIVE

Show new updates
15:31 BST

30

Alli’s pass in behind to Cosgrave too strong. Would have been onside

15:29 BST

28

Cross from the left by Galvin, Alli with a header ten yards out. Keeper gets a hand to it but can’t keep it out.TOWN HAVE SCORED AT HOME!

15:29 BST

28

AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAALLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLLIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!

1-0!

15:28 BST

27

Corner cleared

15:27 BST

27

Free kick straight to Johnson

Cosgrave then does well to win a corner for Town

15:27 BST

26

Kiddy free kick, central, 45-50 yds out

15:26 BST

26

Town yet to have a shot on or off target. Kiddy have had 6

15:25 BST

24

Corner cleared

15:24 BST

24

Header at the far post tipped over by Johnson. Kiddy corner

15:24 BST

23

Kiddy free kick on the right, crossing chance, 35 yds out or so

