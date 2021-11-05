FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead preview

Venue: The Shay

Date: Saturday, November 6

Kick-off: 3pm

FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead, The Shay, Saturday, August 21. Photo: Marcus Branston. Matt Warburton

Referee: Jacob Miles. Has shown nine yellow cards in three National League games this season, awarding one penalty. Took charge of Maidenhead’s 1-1 draw at home to Grimsby on September 25.

Odds: Halifax win 5/6, draw 13/5, Maidenhead win 27/10

Season so far

Halifax: P16, W9, D4, L3, F22, A11

Maidenhead: P14, W5, D2, L7, F20, A23

Last five games

Halifax: Pontefract (FAC a) D 0-0, Pontefract (FAC h) W 1-0, Solihull (a) L 1-0, Dagenham and Redbridge (h) W 1-0, Bromley (a) D 0-0

Maidenhead: Altrincham (a) L 2-0, Hastings United (FAC h) W 3-1, Woking (h) W 3-2, Wrexham (h) W 3-2, Eastleigh (a) L 1-0

Scorers

Halifax: Billy Waters (8), Jordan Slew (4), Tom Bradbury (2), Matty Warburton (2), Jesse Debrah, Martin Woods, Niall Maher, Kian Spence, Jack Vale, Kieran Green

Maidenhead: Sam Barratt (6), Kane Ferdinand (5), Josh Kelly (4), Nathan Blissett, Emile Acquah, Remy Clerima, Alan Massey, Jade Jay Mingi

Manager: Alan Devonshire’s first spell at Maidenhead, from 1996 to 2003, saw him mastermind a historic promotion to the Isthmian League Premier Division, before he returned in May 2015, winning the National League South in 2017.

Last season: 13th in the National League.

One to watch: Attacking midfielder Sam Barratt scored 15 goals for Maidenhead last season, having re-joined them last summer from Southend, and is the club’s top-scorer having netted six times in 11 games this campaign.

Match facts: If the game ends in a draw, the replay will take place at Maidenhead on Tuesday, November 9.

If Maidenhead win, it will be the first time they have reached the second round of the FA Cup since 1886.

Halifax have lost just one of their last 12 games in all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets.

Since losing to Maidenhead on the opening day of the season, Halifax have won all seven of their subsequent home matches.

Since beating Halifax on the opening day of the season, Maidenhead have failed to win any of their subsequent five away games.

Last time they met (pictured): Substitue Kane Ferdinand scored a late winner on his debut as Maidenhead came from behind to win at The Shay on the opening day of the season, after Sam Barratt cancelled out Billy Waters’ goal.