FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's opening game of the 2021-22 season against Maidenhead United at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 21st August 2021, 2:48 pm
FC Halifax Town

We'll bring you all the updates as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United LIVE

Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:42

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:42

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:30

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:29

Shaymen

Only four starters - Johnson, Woods, Bradbury and Summerfield - from the team that began last season's first game against Dagenham and Redbridge

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:21

Jay Benn makes his first Town start today - here’s a piece I wrote about him last year

FC Halifax Town: "A really tenacious player with bags of talent" - How Jay Benn went from a skinny kid to Town's rising star

"When I go to see the youth teamers, the first thing I say when I walk in the dressing room is 'who's the next Jay Benn in here?'"

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:14

A look back on Town’s previous opening day games

A hat-trick, some Vardy magic and a 70-yard wonder goal: FC Halifax Town’s previous opening days of the season

Previous opening days of the season have seen FC Halifax Town suffer dream and nightmare starts to their campaigns.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:12

Halifax v Maidenhead preview

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:09

Maidenhead team

Maidenhead: Holden, Sheckleford, Massey, De Havilland, Clerima, Wells, Adams, Senga, Barratt, Kelly, Blissett. Subs: Parry, Asonganyi, Ferdinand, Smith, Acquah.

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:03

Town

Debuts for Warburton, Gilmour, Waters and Slew, and a first competitive start for Jay Benn at right back. Great to see a homegrown talent starting for Town

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:01

Team news

Town team - Johnson, Benn, Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Summerfield, Woods, Warburton, Gilmour, Slew, Waters. Subs: Allen, McDonagh, Debrah, Tear, Green

Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 13:58

Team news

Expecting the team news in a couple of minutes for Town’s first outing of the season, expecting quite a few debuts

Next Page
Page 0 of 2