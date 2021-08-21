FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town's opening game of the 2021-22 season against Maidenhead United at The Shay.
We'll bring you all the updates as they happen as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Pete Wild on the Courier website.
Last updated: Saturday, 21 August, 2021, 14:42
Only four starters - Johnson, Woods, Bradbury and Summerfield - from the team that began last season's first game against Dagenham and Redbridge
"When I go to see the youth teamers, the first thing I say when I walk in the dressing room is 'who's the next Jay Benn in here?'"
Maidenhead team
Maidenhead: Holden, Sheckleford, Massey, De Havilland, Clerima, Wells, Adams, Senga, Barratt, Kelly, Blissett. Subs: Parry, Asonganyi, Ferdinand, Smith, Acquah.
Debuts for Warburton, Gilmour, Waters and Slew, and a first competitive start for Jay Benn at right back. Great to see a homegrown talent starting for Town
Town team - Johnson, Benn, Maher, Bradbury, Senior, Summerfield, Woods, Warburton, Gilmour, Slew, Waters. Subs: Allen, McDonagh, Debrah, Tear, Green
Expecting the team news in a couple of minutes for Town’s first outing of the season, expecting quite a few debuts