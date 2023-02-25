FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidenhead United at The Shay.
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Halifax 0-1 Maidenhead
Town trail at the break for the third game in a row. When will they learn?
Poor game again, Halifax have created a couple of decent chance but they’ve come amid a hugely underwhelming performance. A smattering of boos greet the HT whistle.
Well, the free kick didn’t make the box, it was recycled and a cross nearly fell to Wright six yards out but Maidenhead get it clear
Ironic cheers as the ref gives Town a free kick. It will be crossed into the box from deep, right of centre
A brief flash of hope that Town might create a chance but the move fizzles out and Town concede a throw
Good cross from the left by Odutayo causes panic at the back for Town but eventually Maidenhead concede a free kick