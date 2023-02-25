News you can trust since 1853
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidenhead United at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago
We’ll bring you all the updates throughout the afternoon, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United LIVE

HT

Halifax 0-1 Maidenhead

Town trail at the break for the third game in a row. When will they learn?

Poor game again, Halifax have created a couple of decent chance but they’ve come amid a hugely underwhelming performance. A smattering of boos greet the HT whistle.

45

Poor from Town as Hunter and Gilmour both give the ball away in midfield

1 min added

44

Overhead kick by Wright always going wide after another long throw into the Town box

43

Long throw drops to Golden in the box, he tries to beat a man rather than shoot and it’s cleared

42

Well, the free kick didn’t make the box, it was recycled and a cross nearly fell to Wright six yards out but Maidenhead get it clear

41

Ironic cheers as the ref gives Town a free kick. It will be crossed into the box from deep, right of centre

40

This has felt a long 40 minutes. Such a flat game and atmosphere

40

A brief flash of hope that Town might create a chance but the move fizzles out and Town concede a throw

37

Good cross from the left by Odutayo causes panic at the back for Town but eventually Maidenhead concede a free kick

33

Cross from the left by Capello claimed by the keeper

