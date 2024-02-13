FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as The Shaymen aim to follow up their win at Dorking on Saturday with another victory tonight.
FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United LIVE
2nd half underway. Town now attacking the North Stand
Halifax 1-0 Maidenhead
Town deserve their lead.
Maidenhead free kick a few yards inside the Town half, crossing chance from deep just before the break
1 min added
Awful pass by Stott straight to KTS which needs Summerfield to block the resulting shot. Town getting sloppier the closer HT comes
Town have already clocked up 10 shots this half
Shot by KTS blocked inside the box before Golden fires wide left footed near the penalty spot
Headed clear by the visitors
Town free kick a few yards inside the Maidenhead half, crossing chance from deep
Fair play to the Maidenhead fans, making more noise than the Town fans at the moment