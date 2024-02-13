News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidenhead United at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Feb 2024, 17:57 GMT
We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen as The Shaymen aim to follow up their win at Dorking on Saturday with another victory tonight.

20:48 GMT

46

2nd half underway. Town now attacking the North Stand

20:32 GMT

HT

Halifax 1-0 Maidenhead

Town deserve their lead.

20:31 GMT

45

Maidenhead free kick a few yards inside the Town half, crossing chance from deep just before the break

20:30 GMT

45

1 min added

20:29 GMT

45

Awful pass by Stott straight to KTS which needs Summerfield to block the resulting shot. Town getting sloppier the closer HT comes

20:27 GMT

42

Town have already clocked up 10 shots this half

20:27 GMT

42

Shot by KTS blocked inside the box before Golden fires wide left footed near the penalty spot

20:25 GMT

40

Headed clear by the visitors

20:24 GMT

40

Town free kick a few yards inside the Maidenhead half, crossing chance from deep

20:23 GMT

38

Fair play to the Maidenhead fans, making more noise than the Town fans at the moment

