FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United: Opposition focus

FC Halifax Town will face one of the hardest working sides in the National League in Maidenhead on Saturday, according to Daniel Darlington, from the Maidenhead Advertiser.

Part-timers Maidenhead are 18th in the division, five points above the relegation zone having won 10, drawn five and lost 15 league games this season.

What kind of form are Maidenhead in at the moment? I’d describe Maidenhead’s form as patchy at present, but there have been some promising signs that they’re starting to get back to their best. When the Magpies pick up points they work incredibly hard off the ball, press and close down opponents forcing them into errors and are resolute in defence. Post Christmas they picked up a solid home win over Wrexham and earned a promising point at home to Notts County when they really should have won. By all accounts they produced another tenacious performance in the 1-0 defeat at Harrogate Town last week but were edged out in a tight encounter. Is this a good time for Halifax to be playing them? It could be a good time to play them. Their away form over the Christmas and New Year period wasn’t anything to write home about with a 3-0 defeat to Notts County followed by their 1-0 loss at Harrogate Town. That said, in the last two seasons January and February have been reasonably productive months for the Magpies where they’ve picked up the majority of the points needed for survival. They don’t tend to go too many matches away from home without picking up a positive result so they’ll be hoping to get a draw or win under their belts to kick start their survival bid. Is the club looking nervously over their shoulder at the relegation zone? The club is always looking nervously over their shoulder. The Magpies are the only part-time team competing at this level so continue to punch above their weight by being in the National League. Despite recent victories both home and away they remain only five points above the drop zone and there are some big name teams still beneath them who could put a run together and get out of trouble. That said, they’re in a better position than they were at this stage of last season and they survived comfortably enough last year. What is their style of play - what can Halifax expect to come up against? The Magpies play their best football as a counter-attacking side, lulling their opponents into a false sense of security before hitting them on the break. They often look to work the ball wide and get in crosses, however, they also have plenty of pace from the likes of Josh Smile, James Akintunde and Shamir Fenelon. I’d expect them to carry a goal threat at Halifax. James Comley pulls the strings for the side from central midfield and sets the tone for their play. His form will be crucial to their hopes of survival. What would you say has been Maidenhead’s biggest strength and weakness this season? Maidenhead’s biggest strength is their work rate. I’d doubt there is a harder working side in the National League. They win and lose as a team and very rarely give their opponents an easy ride. They’ve also shown they can win in a variety of ways, eking out 1-0 wins or playing more expansively, such as when they beat Dover 4-3 away from home. Joe Ellul has formed a solid central defensive partnership with Alan Massey and that has been crucial this season. Who will be your dangerman on Saturday, and why? Danny Whitehall could well prove to be the side’s dangerman on Saturday. He’s scored 12 goals in all competitions this season and 11 in the league. He arrived at the club in the summer after playing in America and has looked like a very accomplished National League striker. He’s a no nonsense centre forward, puts himself about, has a great strike on him, but can also get the ball down and play/link up with teammates. Scored twice in the recent win over Wrexham at York Road. Injuries/suspensions? Fortunately for manager Alan Devonshire players have been returning from injury slowly but surely. A month or so ago they had four or five on the sidelines and a number of suspensions as well, which hurt the club, but on Saturday most of the side – barring Freddie Grant I think – should be fit to play. Josh Kelly and Rene Steer will be suspended I think after their recent red cards against Harrogate.