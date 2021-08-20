FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United: Opposition Focus

Maidenhead boss Alan Devonshire. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

What shape are Maidenhead in heading into the new season, and how has their pre-season gone?

I would say Maidenhead United have had a mostly positive pre-season. Their standout fixture was the 6-0 win against Staines Town in which Ryan Upward scored a hat-trick. The Magpies have also been resilient enough to snatch a handful of draws from matches they were losing. They signed off their pre-season schedule on Tuesday night with a 4-2 win against AFC Bournemouth u23s at York Road.

How many new signings have there been, and which ones are expected to make the biggest impact?

The Magpies have made six so far - James Holden (Goalkeeper), Rhys Lovett (Goalkeeper), Will De Havilland (Defender), Kane Ferdinand (Midfielder), Emile Acquah (Forward), and Dylan Asonganyi (Forward).

Following long-serving Magpie James Comley’s departure earlier this summer, I’m backing Kane Ferdinand to make the biggest impact for the club. While he may not necessarily be a like-for-like replacement, boss Alan Devonshire has mentioned several times that Ferdinand is a ‘midfield-goalscorer’, and I believe that’s something the Magpies have been missing. He’s strong, tall, and looks technically sharp. He was brought over to York Road from Woking FC.

What will Maidenhead’s expectations be for the new season?

While they may not admit it themselves, I think the club will want to push for a play-off spot this season. Alan Devonshire seems to have got his side past the concerns of relegation and with the talent they’ve brought in this summer, as well as retaining the exceptional Sam Barratt, the Magpies could really put up a fight. Fans are back this season too, so hopefully they can get behind the boys in black and white.

What can Halifax expect on Saturday, what kind of team will they come up against?

I think Maidenhead will try to hit Halifax on the counter. The Magpies have been known to start slow, and that’s maybe where they’ve got caught out in the past, but if they can utilise their pacier players, Halifax will be in for a tiresome afternoon. Devonshire does have a bit of a limited squad right now, however, through injuries and illness. I have no doubt he will give youngster Reece Smith an opportunity to shine – he’s been great in pre season.

Injuries/suspension?

Judging from the lineup and bench which faced AFC Bournemouth, I think Dev has a few players still sidelined. Captain Alan Massey, Dan Sparkes, Ryan Upward to name a few.