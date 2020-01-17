FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United preview

FC Halifax Town could move back into the play-off places if they beat Maidenhead United at The Shay on Saturday and other results go their way.

Pete Wild’s side, who will extend their unbeaten run to five games if they avoid defeat, go into the game on the back of a 2-1 win at Torquay in the FA Trophy last Saturday.

That has set-up a potential third round clash with Maidenhead at The Shay on February 8, if The Magpies beat Halesowen Town in a replay at York Road later this month, having drawn 2-2 with them first time round.

Former West Ham, Watford and England player Alan Devonshire (pictured) has been in charge of Maidenhead since May 2015, and guided them to promotion into the National League in 2017.

Striker Jake Cassidy, who had scored five goals in 28 league games this season, moved to League Two side Stevenage this week, while Maidenhead will also be without forward Josh Kelly and defender Rene Steer through suspension.

Danny Whitehall is Maidenhead’s top scorer with 12 goals, but he has only found the net in two of his last 14 appearances.

Only four sides have scored fewer goals in the National League than Maidenhead, but no team has lost more games than them in the division.

Devonshire’s side have gained more points and scored more goals away from home than on their own patch this season, with only Barrow and Dover winning more away games than them in the fifth tier.

Wild said this week that Jamie Allen was back in training having recovered from his illness. He was joined by midfielder Liam Nolan and defender Jacob Hanson, but the Town boss reckons the Maidenhead game will come too soon for them both.

The Halifax manager was tight-lipped though on whether loanee Devante Rodney would come straight into the starting line-up having been ineligible for the win at Torquay last weekend.

Liam McAlinden’s goal was the difference between the sides in Halifax’s 1-0 win at Maidenhead earlier in the season.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Torquay United

Aldershot Town v Chorley

Barnet v Dagenham & Redbridge

Eastleigh v Chesterfield

Ebbsfleet United v Harrogate Town

FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United

Notts County v Dover Athletic

Solihull Moors v Boreham Wood

Stockport County v Sutton United

Wrexham v Woking

Yeovil Town v Hartlepool United

Barrow v Bromley