FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United preview
Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidenhead United.
Venue: The Shay
Date: Saturday, February 25
Kick-off: 3pm
Odds: Halifax 23/20, draw 23/10, Maidenhead 21/10
Referee: Matt Corlett has shown 32 yellow cards and two red cards in 10 National League games this season. Took charge of Halifax's 2-2 draw at The Shay against Altrincham on New Year's Day.
In the league this season
Halifax: PL32 W10 D7 L15 F29 A41 GD-12 Pts37
Maidenhead: PL32 W10 D6 L16 F35 A45 GD-10 Pts36
Last five games
Halifax: Barnet (h) L 3-1, Maidenhead (FAT a) D 0-0 (won 5-4 on penalties), Southend (a) L 2-1, Boreham Wood (a) D 1-1, Solihull (h) D 1-1
Maidenhead: Bromley (a) D 1-1, Southend (h) L 2-1, Halifax (FAT h) D 0-0 (lost 5-4 on penalties), Eastleigh (a) L 1-0, Yeovil (h) W 2-0
Scorers
Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (10), Rob Harker (6), Jamie Cooke (5), Milli Alli (3), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Jesse Debrah (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Yamen Osawe
Maidenhead: Emile Acquah (9), Charlee Adams (5), Kane Ferdinand (4), Shawn McCoulsky (4), Reece Smith (4), Remy Clerima (3), Cole Kpekawa (3), Will De Havilland (3), Ashley Nathaniel-George (3), Adrian Clifton, Koby Arthur, Sam Barratt
Manager: Alan Devonshire’s first spell at Maidenhead, from 1996 to 2003, saw him mastermind a historic promotion to the Isthmian League Premier Division, before he returned in May 2015, winning the National League South in 2017, and keeping them in the fifth tier since then.
Last season: 17th in National League
One to watch: Former Southend striker Emile Acquah had two spells on loan at Maidenhead before joining them permanently in 2021. He has already more than doubled his tally from last season, with the 6ft 3in forward possessing the strength and physicality to cause defences problems on his day.
Head-to-head: Played 15, Halifax wins 5, draws 3, Maidenhead wins 7
Last time they met: The teams drew 0-0 at York Road on February 11 before Town edged through on penalties in the fifth round of the FA Trophy.
Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer goals in the National League this season than Halifax (29)
Maidenhead have only won once in their last six home outings.
Halifax have only won one of their last 12 games (excluding penalties)
Only Boreham Wood have scored fewer home league goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (17).
The Shaymen have only failed to score once in their last ten home matches.
Only Maidstone have lost more away games in the National League this season than Maidenhead (11).
Only three of Halifax's 17 home league goals this season have come in the first-half of games.
Saturday's National League fixtures:
Altrincham v Solihull Moors
Barnet v Aldershot Town
Boreham Wood v Scunthorpe United
Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic
Eastleigh v Bromley
Maidstone United v Gateshead
Torquay United v Southend United
Woking v Wealdstone
Wrexham v Dorking Wanderers
York City v Yeovil Town
Notts County v Dagenham & Redbridge