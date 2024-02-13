Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town's National League game against Maidenhead United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Venue: The Shay

Date: Tuesday, February 13

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Maidenhead boss Alan Devonshire

Referee: David Mcnamara has shown 54 yellow cards and one red card in 12 National League games this season. He took charge of Town's 1-1 draw with Oxford City in August and their 2-1 win against Hartlepool in October, as well as Maidenhead's 2-1 win at Solihull in November.

Odds: Halifax evens, draw 11/5, Maidenhead 12/5

In the league this season

Halifax: 9th - PL32 W11 D11 L10 F37 A37 GD0 Pts44

Maidenhead: 14th - PL32 W9 D12 L11 F32 A39 GD-7 Pts39

Last five games

Halifax: Fylde (a) D 2-2, Wealdstone (a) L 2-0, Aldershot (h) L 2-1, Solihull (h) L 3-1, Dorking (a) W 3-1

Maidenhead: Ebbsfleet (h) L 1-0, Solihull (h) W 2-1, York (a) D 1-1, Wealdstone (a) W 1-0, Boreham Wood (a) L 1-0

Scorers

Halifax: Alli (7), Wright (5), Harker (4), Senior (4), Hoti (3), Cooke (2), Cosgrave (2), Thomson-Sommers, Evans, Cummings, Summerfield, Oluwabori, Keane, Cappello, Golden, Hunter, Stott

Maidenhead: Smith (7), Sho-Silva (6), Nathaniel-George (5), Zimba (4), Barratt (3), Pettit (2), Keetch (2), Clerima, McCoulsky, Mitchell-Lawson, Beckwith,

Manager: Alan Devonshire’s first spell at Maidenhead, from 1996 to 2003, saw him mastermind a historic promotion to the Isthmian League Premier Division, before he returned in May 2015, winning the National League South in 2017, and keeping them in the fifth tier since then.

Last season: 20th in National League

One to watch: Highly-rated winger Ashley Nathaniel-George is one of Maidenhead's most treasured assets. He scored the winner at The Shay last season, capping an impressive display. Is capable of driving forward on the ball with pace and skill.

Head-to-head: Played 17, Halifax wins 5, draws 3, Maidenhead wins 9

Last time they met: Kane Ferdinand scored the only goal as Maidenhead beat Halifax at York Road in November.

Match facts: Only Bromley and Southend have conceded fewer goals in the National League than Halifax (37), and only three teams have conceded fewer goals at home than Town (17)

Only Kidderminster have scored fewer goals in the division this season than Maidenhead (32), who have failed to score in three of their last five away matches.

Halifax's win at Dorking on Saturday was the first time they had scored three times in a match this season.

Only three teams have scored fewer goals in the division this season than Halifax (37)

Only Woking and Maidenhead have scored fewer home goals in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (17)

Only Ashley Nathanial-George has scored for Maidenhead in their last five away matches.

