FC Halifax Town v Maidstone United LIVE
Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidstone United.
We'll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen
Straight out for a goal kick
Town free kick 25 yds out on the left - crossing chance
Flick on by Dieseruvwe latched onto by Alli who rounds the keeper but runs out of room and hits the side netting
Poor cross from the left by Capello, straight to the keeper
Alli at least getting on the ball more often now
Nice pass by Golden to Cooke, whose low shot is straight at the keeper
Good from Gilmour to track back and win a free kick as Maidstone threaten to break down the right
Shot from range by Alli is blocked
Cries of “shoot!” from the South Stand as Alli gets on the ball 35 yards out before Capello’s cross threatens to drop in on its way out of play
That one is caught by the keeper
Town win another corner