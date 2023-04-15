News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
1 hour ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
1 hour ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
2 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
4 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
4 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street
Live

FC Halifax Town v Maidstone United LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Maidstone United.

By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Apr 2023, 13:06 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

FC Halifax Town v Maidstone United LIVE

Show new updates
16:12 BST

55

Straight out for a goal kick

16:12 BST

55

Town free kick 25 yds out on the left - crossing chance

16:11 BST

54

Flick on by Dieseruvwe latched onto by Alli who rounds the keeper but runs out of room and hits the side netting

16:10 BST

53

Poor cross from the left by Capello, straight to the keeper

Alli at least getting on the ball more often now

16:08 BST

51

Nice pass by Golden to Cooke, whose low shot is straight at the keeper

16:07 BST

50

Good from Gilmour to track back and win a free kick as Maidstone threaten to break down the right

16:06 BST

49

Shot from range by Alli is blocked

16:04 BST

47

Cries of “shoot!” from the South Stand as Alli gets on the ball 35 yards out before Capello’s cross threatens to drop in on its way out of play

16:04 BST

47

That one is caught by the keeper

16:03 BST

47

Town win another corner

Next Page
Page 1 of 11
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League