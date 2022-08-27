News you can trust since 1853
FC Halifax Town v Notts County LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Notts County at The Shay.

By Tom Scargill
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 1:10 pm
We’ll bring you all the build-up and all the updates as they happen from the game, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 15:38

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 15:38

38

Town free kick now on the right, crossing chance

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 15:38

38

Great ball by Clarke to Dierseruvwe, his cross finds Harker but his cut back is cleared

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 15:37

38

Dieseruvwe not at the races today, repeatedly losing the ball

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 15:36

36

Corner comes to nothing

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 15:35

36

Good block by Debrah from Scott’s shot. County then win a corner after very unconvicning play by Sam Johnson with the ball at his feet

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 15:34

35

Cross by Keane over the head of Dierseruvwe and out of play

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 15:33

34

Corner cleared

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 15:32

33

County win the first corner of the game

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 15:32

32

Shot from range by County blocked. Their first attempted shot so far

Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 15:28

29

Free kick comes to nothing

